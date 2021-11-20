Where Was Lifetime’s Baking Spirits Bright Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Aubrey Arnason, Lifetime‘s ‘Baking Spirits Bright’ is a drama festival movie that follows Mira Varma, a middle-aged woman who runs her family business of making fruitcakes. Although it was once a popular holiday confection, it has rapidly declined in popularity over the years and is now facing an ominous stagnation. To revive the business, Mira’s parents take the assistance of Brady Phillips and his successful marketing company hoping that it will finally help them get their sales up. But the sudden changes in the business practices confuse Mira, who wants to protect the company that she has grown up loving.

The tension of the declining sales and the accompanying pressure on the protagonist is shot with the festivities of Christmas as the backdrop. If some specific scene caught your interest and you wish to learn more about the film’s production or cast, then we have got covered.

Baking Spirits Bright Filming Locations

The Aubrey Arnason directorial was filmed extensively in British Columbia. The western Canadian province is best-known for natural locales that include snow-capped mountains, Pacific coastline, ski resorts, and hi-tech cities.

The region is a sought-after film and television production region in North America, and countless Lifetime movies have been shot in the area. Curious to learn more about the specific details of the film’s production location? Allow us to be your guide.

Langley, British Columbia

The filming primarily took place in Langley. Located in the Metro Vancouver Regional District, the city is just an hour’s drive away from Hollywood North. Langley’s Fort Langley National Historic Site has been around for well over 150 years, and it is a constant reminder of its proud heritage.

Thanks to its proximity to Vancouver, Langley has also attracted the attention of filmmakers over the years, and it has also hosted the production of several films. Movies and shows like ‘Supernatural,’ ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ ‘The Butterfly Effect,’ and ‘The Hurt Locker’ were all shot in the region.

Baking Spirits Bright Cast

Rekha Sharma leads the talented cast of the Lifetime movie by essaying the role of Mira Varma, the businesswoman who desperately wants to do something about the declining sale of fruitcakes. The actress is best known for ‘To Have and to Hold,’ and ‘Til Death Do Us Part.’

Dion Johnstone appears as Brady Philips, the marketing genius who is hired by Mira’s parents to help the business flourish as it once used to. You may recall watching him television movies such as ‘A Family Christmas Gift‘ or ‘The Man Who Used to Be Me.’ Manoj Sood plays the role of Avi Varma. The Kenya-born actor is popular for his roles in ‘Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story,’ ‘The Nine Lives of Christmas,’ and ‘Just in Time for Christmas.’

Other noteworthy cast members include Stephanie Cudmore as Rachel, Reese Alexander as Trevor, Ryan S Williams as Tim Bradbury, Cheyenne Rouleau as Delia, and Riun Garner as Finn Webber.

