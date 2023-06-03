Where Was Lifetime’s Danger Below Deck Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Vic Sarin, Lifetime’s ‘Danger Below Deck,’ AKA ‘Sugar,’ is a crime thriller about two influencers, Chloe and Melanie, who meet during a vacation. While touring the Caribbean and the South Pacific Ocean on a luxury cruise, their real-life dreams clash with the personas they have portrayed online.

Things become worse when Chloe and Melanie realize that not everything is as it seems and that they must join forces to try and survive what is to come. Given the intriguing nature of the storyline, it is no wonder that some of the backdrops are breathtaking. Needless to say, people are eager to know where all the Lifetime movie was shot, and we are here to explore the same!

Danger Below Deck Filming Locations

‘Danger Below Deck’ was filmed in Québec, Mexico, and British Columbia, specifically in Montreal, Cancún, and Vancouver. The principal photography for the thriller movie began in November 2021 and was wrapped up in January 2022. Director Vic Sarin was also responsible for the cinematography and took full advantage of the beauty of the locations. So, let’s explore them in more detail, shall we?

Montreal, Québec

Pivotal portions of the movie were lensed during the winter season in Montreal, Québec’s largest city, taking advantage of the snowy weather. Indeed, the cast members seemed to have enjoyed the beloved Canadian city’s beauty and were quite thankful for their experience while working on the project. Right at the joined of the Ottawa and Saint Lawrence rivers, Montreal is well known for its waterways and port.

Centered around the eponymous island, Montreal has long been influential in history. Even today, the city sees many tourists who visit places like the Old Port of Montreal, Place d’Armes, Pointe-à-Callière Museum, Place Jacques-Cartier, and the Notre-Dame de Montréal Basilica. Known as Canada’s Cultural Capital, Montreal’s culture is an interesting combination of French and English heritage, giving rise to something unique to the city and surrounding area.

Cancún, Mexico

Cancún, a city in Quintana Roo on the Yucatán peninsula, also served as a production spot for ‘Danger Below Deck.’ Given the movie’s heavy emphasis on characters being on vacation in the Caribbean and the South Pacific Ocean, it is no wonder that this Mexican tourist spot was chosen as a production spot. Located on the coast of the Caribbean Sea, the city captures the essence of vacation in a way that few places can do. The relaxing atmosphere one can enjoy here is primarily attributed to its beaches and picturesque sea view.

Apart from being an ideal spot to film a vacation out in the sea, the choice of Cancún as one of the backdrops in the Lifetime movie might have something to do with its excellent connectivity. Whether by land or air, reaching this seaside tourist spot is pretty easy, allowing filmmakers to not worry about transit issues. Besides, Cancún’s well-developed infrastructure provides those involved with the project with what they need.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The bustling city of Vancouver is another place where ‘Danger Below Deck’ was shot. Surrounded by Burrard Inlet, the Fraser River, and the Strait of Georgia on three sides, the port city is separated from the Pacific Ocean by Vancouver Island. Given its easy access to the waters of the world, it is understandable why filmmakers would have chosen to use Vancouver as one of the filming spots. Some other Lifetime projects lensed in the city include ‘How to Murder Your Husband‘ and ‘Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.’

Danger Below Deck Cast

Katherine McNamara essays Chloe in ‘Danger Below Deck.’ You may recognize the actress from her roles in ‘The Flash‘ and ‘Fool’s Paradise.’ On the other hand, Jasmine Sky Sarin plays Melanie. Sarin has given notable performances in ‘Anthem of a Teenage Prophet’ and ‘Brandy.’ Moreover, Éric Bruneau appears as Jules in the thriller movie, while Anthony Timpano portrays Sean.

Other cast members include Kwame Onwuachi (Carl), Patch May (Issac), Audrey Rannou (Emma), Marshall Bingham (Bradley), Armand Assante (Ernie), and Michel Perron (Yannick). The Vic Sarin directorial additionally features Charlie Ebbs (Elliot), Camila Fitzgibbon (Theresa), Jaden Rain (Dylan), Kevin Woodhouse (Gregory Lund), Abdul Ayoola (Charlie), and Juan Antonio Saldana Martinez (Alfonso) in pivotal roles.

