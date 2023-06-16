Where Was Lifetime’s Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

A sequel to ‘Mary J. Blige’s Real Love‘ helmed by Camrus Johnson, Lifetime’s ‘Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman’ is a romantic movie directed by Shari L. Carpenter that continues the love story of Kendra and Ben, 15 years after the events of the original film. Although Kendra is a successful photographer now, she is in a failed marriage and faces the consequences of the decisions she made years ago. Things take a drastic turn when Ben returns to her life out of nowhere.

Kendra must now find the courage and strength to finally take control of her life, take a leap of faith, and accept all the love and affection that Ben might be offering her again. A part of the network’s ‘Voices of a Lifetime’ lineup, the film shifts from the setting of a college to workplaces and the current residences of the protagonists. So, do you wish to find out more about the actual filming sites of ‘Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman?’ Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Filming Locations

‘Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, particularly in and around Vancouver. According to reports, the principal photography for the romantic film commenced in early November 2022 and wrapped up in about three weeks within the same month. So, without wasting any time, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

Located in the western part of the country, Vancouver served as the primary production location for ‘Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman.’ Downtown Vancouver, which is the city center neighborhood and central business district, is where a majority of the shooting for the romantic movie took place. The aerial shots of the cityscape, including all the massive buildings and skyscrapers, are also regularly featured throughout the film.

It is possible that the production team set up camp in one of the film studios to tape a few pivotal interior sequences for ‘Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman.’ Some of the popular film studios in and around the city are Vancouver Film Studios, Beach Film Studios, Irwinwood Studio, and more. As for the exterior shots, they were mostly recorded on location as you can spot several iconic landmarks and attractions in the backdrop, such as Canada Place, Harbour Centre, Vancouver Art Gallery, the Vancouver Law Courts, Living Shangri-La, and Robson Square.

Apart from ‘Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman,’ Vancouver has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘The Age of Adaline,’ ‘John Tucker Must Die,’ ‘Firefly Lane,’ ‘Virgin River,’ and ‘A Million Little Things.’

Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Cast

Ajiona Alexus portrays Kendra in the Lifetime romantic movie, while Da’Vinchi stars opposite her, as Ben. The former has multiple film and TV projects to her name, which is why many of you might find her face familiar. Over the course of her acting career, Ajiona has given some impressive performances in ‘Mary J. Blige’s Real Love,’ ‘Sons 2 the Grave,’ ‘Breaking In,’ ‘Something Like Summer,’ ‘13 Reasons Why,’ and ‘Empire.’

On the other hand, you might recognize Da’Vinchi from some of his roles, such as in ‘Mary J. Blige’s Real Love,’ ‘The Way Back,’ ‘Grown-ish,’ ‘BMF,’ and ‘All American.’ Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in the Lifetime film are Princess Davis, Shiraine Haas, Millan Tesfazgi, Hamza Fouad, Charles Jarman (Pastor), Daria Banu (Liberty), and Felicia Simone.

