Where Was Lifetime’s My Landlord Wants Me Dead Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Farah White, ‘My Landlord Wants Me Dead’ is a thriller film that follows Madeline, who, after dropping out of college and losing her job, seeks help from her Aunt Grace. She goes to live with her aunt in a secluded ranch house, which is surrounded by beautiful scenery. To top all of it, she also meets their charming neighbor. However, Madeline soon realizes the truth behind all of this when terrifying events begin. Before a sequence of bizarre and terrifying incidents starts, a remote ranch house with a charming neighbor and lovely surroundings looks too wonderful to be true.

Madeline starts an investigation to protect her aunt Grace since she has nowhere else to go, but she has no idea that her own life is in danger. While the mysterious and suspenseful elements of the narrative keep the viewers on the edge of their seats, the backdrop of the establishment where Madeline moves makes one wonder where ‘My Landlord Wants Me Dead’ was shot. If you have the same query, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details!

My Landlord Wants Me Dead Filming Locations

Originally titled ‘Neighbor From Hell,’ ‘My Landlord Wants Me Dead’ was filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles. The principal photography for the thriller movie reportedly commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up within a couple of weeks on April 6, 2022. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that feature in the Lifetime movie!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘My Landlord Wants Me Dead’ was lensed in and around Los Angeles, the largest city in California. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. Silver Strand Ranch acted as the filming site for the beautiful ranch house in the film.

Located in Southern California, the sprawling city is considered the cultural, commercial, and financial hub of the region. Also known as the City of Angels, it is known for its posh neighborhoods with extravagant properties, gorgeous beaches, links to the Hollywood industry, and a sprawling downtown area. LA attracts millions of tourists every year, thanks to the existence of many landmarks and attractions within the city.

Some of the prominent places of interest in LA are the Hollywood Sign, the Hollywood Bowl, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Wilshire Grand Center, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Petersen Automotive Museum. Moreover, it has hosted the production of a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Apart from ‘My Landlord Wants Me Dead,’ the locales of LA feature in ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Emily the Criminal,’ and ‘The Patient.’

My Landlord Wants Me Dead Cast

Emily Roslyn Villarreal essays the role of Madeline in the Lifetime thriller. She is well known for her performances in ‘Christmas on Repeat,’ ‘Euphoria,’ and ‘My Nightmare Office Affair.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in ‘My Landlord Wants Me Dead’ are Roy Abramsohn as Paul, Joey Heyworth as Kevin, Anzu Lawson as Aunt Grace, Lauren Vaz as Layla, and Clara Carlo as Kaycee.

