Where Was Lifetime’s Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

‘Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion’ is a romance drama movie that recounts a story of reconciliation and love in the festival season. The film follows the rising singer Tiffanie Christmas who desperately wants to share the holidays with her family. Therefore, she gets Amy, an event planner, onboard to help her with the family reunion. Although she tries to be professional and remain detached from Tiffanie’s family, Amy eventually develops feelings for the singer’s cousin, Calvin. While navigating her clients’ complicated family dynamics, Amy manages to organize a memorable reunion and unexpectedly falls in love as well.

With the festival season as the backdrop, the film captures the romance between Amy and Calvin, along with the emotional reunion of Tiffanie’s family. If the heartwarming Christmas celebrations or the romantic scenes have caught your attention and you now wish to learn more about the film’s production or cast, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion Filming Locations

‘Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion’ was filmed extensively in California. The western U.S state offers a plethora of shooting locations because of its varied terrain. Therefore, it’s one of the centers of global film and television production. Curious to learn the specific details of the filming? Allow us to be your guide.

Los Angeles, California

The filming of the Lifetime movie took place primarily in Los Angeles. The production in the City of Angels commenced sometime in January 2021 and apparently wrapped up a few weeks later in February 2021. The filming entirely took place during the COVID-19 pandemic with all the safety measures in place.

The cast and crew wore face shields and maintained social distancing to ensure that the production was done without any delays. Luckily everything went smoothly, and the shooting was completed on time. Los Angeles has been the center of America’s film and television production for quite some time now. Thanks to the ease of availability of an experienced crew, countless filming locations, and ideal weather.

Over the years, Lifetime movies like ‘Abduction Runs in the Family,’ ‘The Fight That Never Ends,’ ‘Her Fatal Family Secret‘ and many others were all filmed in the region.

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion Cast

Michelle Argyris leads the talented cast of the Jake Helgren directorial by essaying the role of Amy Kessler, the event planner who falls in love with the cousin of her client. You may recall watching her on holiday movies like ‘An Assortment of Christmas Tales in No Particular Order’ or ‘Homemade Christmas.’ Asia’h Epperson portrays the rising singer Tiffanie Christmas who needs help with her family reunion, and asks Amy for her assistance. The actress is best known for ‘The Christmas Lottery’ and ‘A Message from Brianna.’

Alonzo B. Slater appears as Tiffanie’s cousin Calvin. His acting credits include ‘A Christmas for Mary‘ and ‘Remembering Wednesday.’ The Christmas movie also features Vanessa Williams (Eve Christmas), Wendy Raquel Robinson (Mona Christmas), Catherine Haena Kim (Kayleigh), Lavelle Roby (Aunt Alma), Tim Russ (Uncle Leon), Kayvon Esmaili (Frankie Diaz), Megan Davis (Pia Perna), Thomasina Gross (Letty), Rich Paul (Eli), Raymond Forchion (Terrence), and Mark E.-McBride (Jonah).

