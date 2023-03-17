Where Was Moving On Filmed?

Written and directed by Paul Weitz, ‘Moving On’ is a comedy movie that follows two estranged friends — Claire and Evelyn — who meet each other after decades at the funeral of a mutual friend. Interestingly, that is not the only thing common between the two, as the widower — Howard — of their deceased friend had wronged them both severely decades ago. Now, Claire and Evelyn decide to join forces to come up with a plot to seek revenge on Howard and get some closure and justice for themselves.

In the meanwhile, Claire reunites with a lover named Ralph from her past as the two friends attempt to make peace with their respective pasts. The foreboding themes of death and funeral are overshadowed by the comedic elements and bright visuals of the movie. At the same time, the beginning of the story unfolds in the setting of a cemetery, and it is followed by aerial shots of the cityscape and numerous other interesting sites. If you are interested in knowing where ‘Moving On’ was filmed, let’s get a detailed account of the places that feature in the film!

Moving On Filming Locations

‘Moving On’ was filmed in California, specifically in and around Los Angeles. Principal photography for the Jane Fonda starrer seemingly commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up in a month or so, in December of the same year. The production team made sure to utilize the vast and versatile landscape of California for incorporating different scenes set against a wide range of backdrops. So, without wasting any time, let’s follow Claire and Evelyn as they embark on their vengeful quest, and navigate through all the specific locations where the comedy film was shot!

Los Angeles County, California

The filming unit of ‘Moving On’ traveled to the diverse terrains of Los Angeles County to shoot a majority of the movie, making the most of different locales across the county. The cemetery scenes where Claire and Evelyn reunite after many years were seemingly lensed in one of the many cemeteries located in and around Los Angeles County. Some of the main cemeteries in the county are Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Evergreen Cemetery, Los Angeles National Cemetery, and Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Furthermore, it appears that the director and his crew utilized the facilities of Warner Bros. Studios at 4000 Warner Boulevard in the city of Burbank. The film studio consists of 37 different sound stages varying in size from 6,000 to 32,000 square feet. Besides the stages, it is also home to plenty of production office space and a myriad of exterior sets that can be used for different kinds of settings. One of the reasons why Warner Bros. Studios served as a suitable production location for ‘Moving On’ is that the exterior sets have the tendency to mimic any place, time period, or look one can imagine.

In addition, some key interior and exterior scenes for the comedy film were possibly recorded on location against suitable backdrops across Los Angeles County. Over the years, it has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones include ‘Your Place or Mine,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ and ‘How I Met Your Mother.’

