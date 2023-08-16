Where Was Netflix’s 10 Days of a Bad Man Filmed?

A sequel to ‘10 Days of a Good Man‘ and based on Mehmet Eroglu’s eponymous novel titled ‘Kötü Adamın 10 Günü,’ Netflix’s ’10 Days of a Bad Man’ is a Turkish crime mystery drama film that follows a broken and bereaved ex-lawyer named Sadik who has started working as a private investigator. Having taken a break and getting away from work, Sadik is pulled right back into his old life when a complicated case of a mansion murder presents itself.

When Sadik begins investigating the case, his simple life unravels into something complicated as he is forced to let go of his old ways of justice and adapt to something new. Helmed by Uluç Bayraktar, the mystery movie features impressive onscreen performances by a group of talented actors, including Nejat İşler, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Kadir Çermik, İlayda Akdoğan, and Şenay Gürler. Whether it is the scenes involving a snow-filled terrain or the simple setting of a room, the viewers are likely to raise some questions regarding its filming sites. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

10 Days of a Bad Man Filming Locations

’10 Days of a Bad Man’ was filmed entirely in Turkey. particularly in Istanbul. Principal photography for the sequel film seemingly took place in the spring of 2022. Given the vast and diverse terrains of Turkey and the fact that the parent film was shot there as well, it makes sense why the filming unit chose to shoot this movie in the transcontinental country. So, without further ado, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details about the specific locations that feature in the Netflix film!

Istanbul, Turkey

Formerly known as Constantinople, Istanbul served as the primary production location for ’10 Days of a Bad Man’ with the production team setting up camp at various streets and neighborhoods across the city to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops. Turkey’s largest city is home to a large number of popular and historically significant landmarks, including Hagia Sophia, the Maiden’s Tower, Ortaköy Mosque, İstiklal Avenue, and the Galata Tower, some of which might feature in the backdrop of a few exterior scenes.

As for the interior scenes are concerned, some of them were lensed inside actual establishments while it is a possibility that a few of them were recorded on a sound stage or two of one of the film studios located in and around Istanbul. Apart from ’10 Days of a Bad Man’ and ’10 Days of a Good Man,’ its locales have been featured in numerous movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ ‘The Ambassador’s Daughter,’ ‘The Night Manager,’ and ‘The Tailor.’

