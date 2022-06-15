Where Was Netflix’s Heart Parade Filmed?

Filip Zylber directed ‘Heart Parade’ (‘Parada Serc’), a Polish-original movie that oozes out a feel-good ambiance and a familial feeling. The story follows a world-weary woman from Warsaw working in the media industry. She comes to Krakow to meet an artist and a widower who raises his son all by himself. In a curious turn of fate, the protagonist does not like dogs, although the dachshund of her Krakow acquaintance causes some tragicomic situations.

While the movie attempts to bridge the age-old debate between Krakow and Warsaw, the boy’s adventures with the dog occupy a significant part of the narrative. Most parts of the film unfold in the two urban metropolises of Poland, showcasing the urban life from all corners. However, you must be wondering to know where the movie was filmed. In that case, allow us to take you to the locations.

Heart Parade Filming Locations

‘Heart Parade’ was filmed entirely in Poland, especially in and around Częstochowa, Warsaw, and Krakow. Malte Rosenfeld, the cinematographer of ‘Papagajka’ and ‘Close,’ came on board to handle the cinematography. At the same time, Agata Lepacka and Ewa Solecka jointly dealt with the production design work.

Poland offers a welcoming landscape for cinematic productions, replete with an allure of history. The national government also provides a 30 percent filming incentive for eligible productions in direct tax credit and additional benefits. In recent years, Poland has seen a boost in the national industry, aided by dynamic and flashy Netflix productions. Without further ado, let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Częstochowa, Poland

Several sequences of the movie were filmed in and around Częstochowa, a city on the Warta River in the Silesian Voivodeship in southern Poland. The quaint and serene city is considered the spiritual capital of Poland for housing the most revered pilgrimage site in the country. The city is known for the Pauline monastery of Jasna Góra, where millions of pilgrims gather every year to see the shrine of the Virgin Mary. Apart from being the historic inception point of the Jewish Frankist Movement, the monastery also houses the iconic fleur-de-lis Black Madonna painting.

Krakow, Poland

Most of the filming went underway in Krakow, possibly with some aid from the Krakow Film Commission. Most of the narrative unravels in Krakow; thus, the cast and crew found it imperative to showcase the iconic European city. They filmed all around the city, capturing several on-location sequences. The city is frequented by tourists from all over Europe and abroad, who come to see the well-preserved medieval core of the metropolis. The St. Mary’s Basilica is a fourteenth-century Gothic Church that would remind you of the glory days of the Polish-Lithuanian empire.

