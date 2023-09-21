Where Was Netflix’s Jaane Jaan Filmed?

Netflix’s Hindi-language thriller film ‘Jaane Jaan’ (‘Beloved’ in English) revolves around a single mother named Maya D’Souza whose world turns upside down as she finds herself at the center of a murder mystery after moving into a sleepy hill town. She is in an abusive relationship with her husband. One night, Maya is forced to act in self-defense, resulting in his murder. Following the commotion, her next-door neighbor — a math teacher named Naren who also has a crush on Maya — knocks on her door to check up on her and hint at the fact that he is aware of the situation and can offer assistance.

Soon after, police officer Karan is assigned to the case of Maya’s missing husband. As days go by, sparks fly between Karan and Maya and they strike up a seemingly romantic relationship. Stuck in the middle of the investigation and harboring another secret, Maya strives to strike a balance between ensuring she is on good terms with Naren and keeping the truth from Karan, who delves deeper into the case and inches nearer to uncovering the truth about her husband’s sudden disappearance.

Based on acclaimed Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s 2005 novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X,’ the gripping suspense film is helmed by ‘Kahaani’ and ‘Bob Biswas’ director Sujoy Ghosh. It is driven by the power-packed performances of talented actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, and Saurabh Sachdeva. Apart from the taut and fast-paced narrative, the visuals help in establishing the intense tone of the film, further elevating the overall cinematic experience. If you’re wondering whether it was shot on location or elsewhere, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.

Jaane Jaan Filming Locations

‘Jaane Jaan’ was filmed in its entirety in India, especially in a few towns in the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra. Principal photography for the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer reportedly commenced in May 2022 and got wrapped up in just over a month or so, in June of the same year. So, without wasting any time, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix film!

Darjeeling and Kalimpong, India

Since the story is primarily set in Kalimpong, the production team of ‘Jaane Jaan’ decided to maintain the element of authenticity when it came to the filming sites and lensed many important portions on location in the West Bengal town in the eastern part of the country. Situated at an average elevation of 1,250 meters on the foothills and deep valleys of the Himalayas, Kalimpong is known for its educational facilities and the picturesque views of the mountains, which are captured beautifully for the movie.

The shooting of a few key scenes for the Netflix production also took place in Darjeeling, a charming town which is located west of Kalimpong in the Eastern Himalayas. Apart from ‘Jaane Jaan,’ Darjeeling has hosted the production of a number of other Bollywood film and TV projects over the years; some of the notable ones are Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Main Hoon Na,’ ‘Via Darjeeling,’ and ‘The Last Hour.’

Mumbai, India

Apart from the eastern part of India, a few sequences were also shot on the western coast of the country. The cast and crew of ‘Jaane Jaan’ also visited Mumbai (formerly known as Bombay), the capital of Maharashtra. Several scenes were shot at Mehboob Studio, situated at 100 Hill Road in Bandra West. Spanning 20,000 square yards, the famous film and recording studio was founded in 1954 by director-producer Mehboob Khan and has served as the shooting site for several iconic films such as ‘Mother India,’ ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool,’ ‘Guide,’ and other blockbusters like ‘Chennai Express’ and Salman Khan starrer ‘Dabangg 2.’ Therefore, it is only fitting that the Netflix production was also shot at the facility.

Embellished with the glitz and glamour of the Indian film industry AKA Bollywood, Mumbai is also referred to as the City of Dreams due to the countless opportunities it offers to people from all backgrounds and walks of life. The dynamic cosmopolitan hub is also the financial capital of the country and is often referred to as “the New York of India.” Apart from the movie industry, Mumbai is known for its mesmerizing beaches, towering skyscrapers, dreamy skyline, old-world charm architecture, bustling nightlife, rich history, cultural diversity, beautiful promenades, artistic landmarks, and the unique experiences it provides to people of all ages.

