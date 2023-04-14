Where Was Netflix’s Phenomena Filmed?

Directed by Carlos Therón, Netflix’s ‘Phenomena’ (originally titled ‘Fenómenas’) is a Spanish horror movie set at the end of the 1990s that revolves around the core members of the Hepta team — Sagrario, Paz, Gloria, and Father Girón — who investigate paranormal activities. Even though none of them are going through a great track record, they agree to look into an antique shop where some strange things have been happening. When Father Girón disappears all of a sudden, the three middle-aged women and their abilities are tested to the limit.

Sagrario, Paz, and Gloria must work together if they wish to tackle the most complicated case of their careers. Inspired by the real Hepta Group, the movie features brilliant onscreen performances from talented actors, including Belén Rueda, Gracia Olayo, Toni Acosta, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, and Miren Ibarguren. Most of the horror movie unfolds in eerie locations across Spain, including the antique shop, as the horrific paranormal events are complemented by the dark undertone, giving the viewers the chills. So, if you find yourself interested in knowing where ‘Phenomena’ was filmed, we have got you covered!

Phenomena Filming Locations

‘Phenomena’ was filmed entirely in Spain, specifically in Madrid and Toledo. The principal photography for the horror movie seemingly commenced in February 2022 and reportedly wrapped up in nine weeks or so, in April of the same year. Now, let’s follow the three women of the Hepta team and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where they investigate paranormal events in the Netflix movie!

Madrid, Spain

Madrid, the capital of Spain located in the center of the Iberian peninsula on the southern Meseta Central, served as one of the primary production locations for ‘Phenomena,’ with the filming unit utilizing different streets and neighborhoods as backdrops for the movie. While many associate Madrid with modern infrastructure, the fact is that the capital still preserves the historic look and feel of many neighborhoods and streets, which made it easier for the production team to shoot the period film on location.

As various exterior scenes for the movie are lensed in Madrid, you might be able to spot some historic and iconic landmarks in the backdrop of a few scenes. Some of its landmarks include the Plaza Mayor, the Paseo del Prado, the Plaza de Cibeles, the Buen Retiro Park, and the Royal Palace of Madrid. Furthermore, the capital’s locales have been featured in a number of other movies over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Skin I Live In,’ ‘The Others,’ ‘The Chalk Line,’ ‘Don’t Listen,’ and ‘Venus.’

Toledo, Spain

A few additional portions of ‘Phenomena’ were taped in and around the city of Toledo. In 1986, it got declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO for its cultural and monumental heritage. The cast and crew members of the horror movie made the most of this feature of Toledo and redecorated a few sites to make it look like the late 1990s. Besides ‘Phenomena,’ there are some other film projects in which you can spot Toledo’s locales, including ‘The Ninth Gate,’ Who Can Kill a Child?,’ ‘Lisa and the Devil,’ and ‘Beaks: The Movie.’

