Where Was Night Teeth Filmed?

Directed by Adam Randall (‘I See You’), ‘Night Teeth’ is a monster horror film. It follows Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), who substitutes his brother Jay (Raúl Castillo) as a chauffeur for the night and meets Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry), two beautiful and seemingly young women whom he is supposed to drive to various parties around Los Angeles throughout the night. However, he soon learns there is more to the girls than what meets the eye. They are vampirish creatures of the night, out on a killing spree to establish a new order in the city. If you are wondering whether ‘Night Teeth’ was shot on location in Los Angeles or elsewhere, we got you covered.

Night Teeth Filming Locations

Randall, Director of Photography Ebon Bolter, and the rest of the production unit filmed ‘Night Teeth’ predominantly in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Los Angeles, California. Filming began in New Orleans in February 2020. However, after only 44 days of shooting, production was shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Five months later, in August, the crew resumed filming, which concluded in October 2020. During this period, a number of members of the cast and crew shared photographs and videos from the set to their respective social media accounts. Let’s look at specific locations in detail.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Several scenes of ‘Night Teeth’ were shot in New Orleans, a city situated by the Mississippi River. It has gained prominence for its unique culture, dialect, and Creole cuisine. The city’s long history of diversity and multiculturism resonates from every facet of art produced in the Big Easy — from music to literature to painting to entertainment. Because of its thriving entertainment industry, New Orleans is known as the Hollywood South.

It’s significantly cheaper to film movies in New Orleans than in Los Angeles. Furthermore, it has a filmmaking-friendly, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a highly competent workforce. The state of Louisiana provides an impressive 40% tax credit on the total in-state production cost. Some of the projects that were filmed in New Orleans are ‘Django Unchained,’ ‘Captain Marvel,’ and ‘True Detective.’

Los Angeles, California

As the movie is set in Los Angeles, a considerable portion of filming was done in the city. Los Angeles is the epicenter of the world’s entertainment industry. Even though it’s quite expensive to film there, movies like ‘Night Teeth,’ in which the City of Angels itself plays an important role, must be shot there for authenticity. Los Angeles has a distinctive skyline, and ‘Night Teeth’ uses it to maximum effect to tell the story it wants. Projects like ‘Free Guy,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Black Widow,’ and ‘Malignant’ were also shot in the Lotusland.

