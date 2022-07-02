Where was Old School (2003) Filmed?

‘Old School’ is a 2003 comedy that follows a group of depressed men in their 30s who decide to spice up their lives by starting their own frat house. Mitch (Luke Wilson), Frank (Will Ferrell), and Bernard (Vince Vaughn) take up a house near their alma mater and embark on a quirky, booze-fuelled adventure as they try to relive their college glory days. Of course, things don’t go smoothly, leading to some truly laugh-out-loud moments.

Directed and co-written by Todd Phillips, the film mashes hard-partying college humor with midlife crisis pokes at the central characters. The calm suburban backdrop of the film makes their raucous antics all the more entertaining. If you’re wondering where ‘Old School’ was shot, here’s a lowdown of all the comedy movie’s filming locations.

Old School Filming Locations

‘Old School’ was filmed almost entirely in California despite the narrative being set in the fictional Harrison University in Upstate New York. Multiple locations, including a few colleges and universities, were used as backdrops by the production team.

Principal photography reportedly kicked off on January 7, 2002, and wrapped up by March 18, 2022. Now let’s take a look at the specific locations that the crew filmed at to bring the movie to life.

La Crescenta-Montrose, California

Many of the film’s scenes were shot in the unincorporated area of La Crescenta-Montrose in Los Angeles County, California. This includes Will Ferrell’s famous streaking scene, which was shot on Honolulu Avenue between Market Street and Ocean View Boulevard in Montrose.

Incidentally, Ferrell apparently stripped down completely for the scene. Exterior shots for the scenes in which Mitch and his group discuss saving their fraternity were shot at Montrose Bakery & Cafe at 2325 Honolulu Avenue.

Los Angeles, California

A number of scenes were lensed in and around the UCLA campus on 405 Hilgard Avenue. Filming locations include the university’s Franklin D. Murphy Sculpture Garden at 10899 Wilshire Boulevard. The Royce Hall, Royce Quad, and Janss Steps in the Westwood campus also hosted the crew for the filming of a few scenes.

The USC University Park Campus near downtown Los Angeles was also used for lensing a few scenes, as was the Palisades Charter High School at 15777 Bowdoin Street in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Scenes depicting Frank the Tank’s house were filmed at 2284 Mar Vista Avenue in the nearby unincorporated area of Altadena.

Additional scenes were lensed at the Ambassador Hotel at 3400 Wilshire Boulevard, the Los Angeles Convention Center at 1201 South Figueroa Street, and the nearby Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 3911 South Figueroa Street.

A few other Los Angeles spots that hosted the production crew include the Quality Coffee Shop at 1238 West 7th Street and The Ebell of Los Angeles at 743 South Lucerne Boulevard. Studio filming was also undertaken at the Barwick Studios at 4585 Electronics Place. The studios have since changed hands and are now Quixote Studios – Griffith Park.

Pasadena, California

A few scenes were shot in the city of Pasadena in Los Angeles County. In fact, the continuation of the scene above where Mitch and the boys talk about saving the fraternity was shot here. Interior scenes of the meeting were lensed at Shakers at 601 Fair Oaks Avenue in South Pasadena.

A few scenes were also reportedly shot nearby at 1803 Bushnell Avenue and the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center located on 360 North Arroyo Boulevard. Finally, eagle-eyed audiences will also spot the Rialto Theatre, situated at 1023 South Fair Oaks Avenue in South Pasadena, in the film.

Glendale, California

The crew also briefly filmed in the city of Glendale. The Cordon’s Ranch Market parking lot was depicted using the property at 2931 Honolulu Avenue in Verdugo City, Glendale.

Cambridge, Massachusetts

A few scenes in the film also feature Harvard University as a stand-in for the fictional Harrison University. However, this is apparently aerial footage that was originally shot for director Todd Phillips’ earlier film, ‘Road Trip.’ The parts of the iconic university shown in the film are situated at Eliot House, 101 Dunster Avenue, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: Best Party Movies of All Time