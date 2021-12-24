Where Was Parallel Mothers Filmed?

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, ‘Parallel Mothers’ is a Spanish drama film that follows Janis and Ana, two pregnant women who meet in a hospital room. The two women start to nurture a bond during their period at the hospital for their respective delivery. The film progresses through the unforeseen developments that ensue in their lives and the consequences that follow.

Originally titled ‘Madres Paralelas,’ ‘Parallel Mothers’ displays Almodóvar’s signature visual style, finely blended with the emotional human tale it depicts. Along with the two mothers’ moving lives, Almodóvar offers his viewers a refreshing world through stunning locations. If you are curious about the classy sites that feature in the film, here’s everything you need to know!

Parallel Mothers Filming Locations

‘Parallel Mothers’ was filmed in its entirety in Spain, especially in Madrid and nearby regions. The principal photography commenced in March 2021 and went on till late May 2021. Now, let’s take a detailed look at the specific locations.

Madrid, Spain

The filming of ‘Parallel Mothers’ primarily took place in Madrid, the capital city of Spain and the second-largest city in the European Union. Plaza de las Comendadoras serves as a pivotal location of the film. The apartment of Janis (Penélope Cruz) is situated at the Plaza, in the portal next to the Café Moderno. One of the aesthetically pleasing public squares in the city, the plaza is known for the grandeur of the establishments in the locality.

Several streets and sites around the plaza, like Barceló Market, feature in the Spanish drama film as well. As per reports, filming also took place at Ángel Sierra, a wood-lined bar at Gravina Street. URSO Hotel, a modern luxury hotel located at Mejía Lequerica Street, also appears in the film. Hemingway Cocktail Bar, a stunning dimly lit bar at Marqués de Casa Riera Street, also seemingly serves as a location.

The wide variety of locations Madrid offers makes it a pivotal film and television production center in the European Union. The cityscape, historical centers, natural attractions, and astounding architecture of the city never fails to lure filmmakers to the region for filming. ‘Elite,’ ‘High Seas,’ and ‘Unknown Origins’ are some of the productions filmed in the famed city.

Other Locations in Spain

Torremocha de Jarama is another significant location that served as a filming site for the movie. Situated on a plain of the Valley of Jarama, the region is known for its historical significance and natural attractions. The waterbodies, medieval villages, and historical sites in the region are indeed captivating. The rural scenes in the film were mainly filmed in Torrelaguna. Several streets, squares, and establishments in the region hosted the crew for the shooting of ‘Parallel Mothers.’

The scenes that feature Janis’ ancestral town were chiefly shot in Torrelaguna. The region was declared as a National Historic and Artistic Heritage Site in 1974. The municipality is also the home of numerous historical establishments that ranges from churches and monasteries to medieval town walls. Tomelloso, a municipality in the province of Ciudad Real, also serves as an important location. It is part of Castile-La Mancha, an autonomous community of Spain.

Read More: Is Parallel Mothers Based on a True Story?