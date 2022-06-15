Where Was Players Filmed?

Created by the duo of Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault (‘American Vandal‘), ‘Players’ is a documentary-style comedy series that gives us a glimpse into the world of competitive gaming. The narrative revolves around a professional League of Legends esports team as they are looking to claim their first championship after years of failure and close calls. However, their teenage prodigy named Organizm and the veteran named Creamcheese must set their differences aside and work as a team in order to have a shot at the championship.

The show tends to portray the inner tension that a gaming crew faces in quite a realistic manner, thanks to impressive performances from the talented ensemble of cast members, including Misha Brooks, Da’Jour Jones, Ely Henry, Moses Storm, and Alexa Mansour. The atmosphere of the gaming competition and the documentary-style production keep the viewers guessing about the production locations that appear in the series. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to share the information we have gathered about the same and put your curiosities to bed!

Players Filming Locations

‘Players’ is seemingly filmed entirely in California, specifically in Los Angeles. Since the comedy series is produced by the Los Angeles-based production company CBS Studio in association with Funny or Die, it is safe to infer that it is probably filmed in California only. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series likely commenced in early 2022.

Also known as the Golden State, California is considered to be the home of Hollywood as it has made a significant imprint on global entertainment. Thanks to its vast and diverse terrain, along with the advanced facilities it offers, the state is an ideal filming site for a series such as ‘Players.’ Now, let’s wander around the filming locations that appear in the series!

Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for the documentary-styled series are supposedly recorded in Los Angeles, a sprawling South Californian city. Moreover, it is very much possible that the production team utilized the facilities of CBS Studio Center to tape almost the entire show, especially the interior sequences involving the gaming competitions.

Also referred to as Radford Studio Center, the studio facility is located at 4024 Radford Avenue in the neighborhood of Studio City in LA. It consists of as many as 18 different traditional sound stages, with sizes ranging from 7,000 square feet up to 25,000 square feet. In addition, there are three warehouse stages. Moreover, there are several backlot sets that stand in for New York Street, Central Park, and Residential Street, making it a suitable filming location for different kinds of productions.

When it comes to the City of Angels, you can find a number of posh neighborhoods, gorgeous beaches, modern architecture, and not to mention, a diverse landscape. Moreover, the sprawling city is home to several attractions located across the city, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Petersen Automotive Museum, the Los Angeles Public Library, the iconic Hollywood Sign, Getty Center, and Los Angeles City Hall.

Los Angeles is almost synonymous with Hollywood, mainly thanks to its Hollywood neighborhood as it is considered the nucleus of the film industry. Moreover, the city has a number of expansive film studios and major record labels. Over the years, many filming projects have utilized the locales and facilities of LA. Some of the well-known movies and TV shows that have been filmed in the city include ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ ‘The Lost City,’ ‘Ambulance,’ ‘Seinfield,’ and ‘Criminal Minds.’

