Where Was Secret Headquarters Filmed?

Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, ‘Secret Headquarters’ is a superhero action movie by Paramount+ that revolves around Charlie Kincaid. After his father, Jack Kincaid, leaves him alone in the house for an apparent IT conference, Charlie decides to throw a party. However, the friends end up finding Jack’s secret headquarters and speculate that he might be a superhero. Surrounded by futuristic technology, the friends take the gadgets out for a spin but end up attracting unfriendly forces.

The comedy movie caught the eye of the viewers with its talented cast, which includes Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, and Momona Tamada. Apart from its intriguing storyline, the superhero film has been appreciated by the audience for its attractive visuals. The eye-catching backdrops help set the atmosphere for the respective scenes and keep the fans engaged in the ongoing events. If you are wondering where the movie was filmed, here’s a list of the production spots.

Secret Headquarters Filming Locations

‘Secret Headquarters’ was filmed primarily in Atlanta in Georgia and Los Angeles in California. The principal photography for the movie began on May 25, 2021, and lasted until early September 2021. Let’s explore the filming location of the superhero movie in a bit more detail.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia, served as a major filming location for ‘Secret Headquarters.’ In order to completely wow the actors and the viewers, the producers decided to construct a real secret headquarters just outside Atlanta in an old shopping mall. According to director Henry Joost, having a realistic set instead of green screens helped the cast and the crew feel immersed in the scenes during the production. Turns out, the younger cast members had not seen what the set actually looked like until they walked into the secret headquarters with the cameras rolling to capture their genuine reactions.

The cast of the Owen Wilson starrer seems to have had a great time while filming the movie. From funny behind-the-scenes antics to bonding outings, the actors certainly enjoyed working together with each other on the project. The younger members seem to have forged a strong bond and constantly hype each other up. Wilson himself was pretty impressed with his young castmates and felt that their talent and knowledge helped make the filming process easier.

Also known as the Hollywood of the South, Atlanta is one of the most popular filming locations in the USA. The city has several film studios that can be sued by filmmakers to effectively lens their projects. Atlanta is also surrounded by several residential rates, which have been used in several films as backdrops whenever required. Overall, the city’s infrastructure and facilities are well-suited to effectively tape movies. In fact, the capital of Georgia has hosted the production of several beloved films, including ‘Jurassic World Dominion‘ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Los Angeles, California

The production of ‘Secret Headquarters’ also took place in Los Angeles, California. Located on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, the City of Angels has long been the center of the western entertainment industry. The numerous facilities available in and around Los Angeles are geared toward moviemaking to help producers effectively lens their projects. Several talented artists call the city their home due to the sheer number of films that are lensed in the region. Some of the most popular movies shot in LA include ‘The Gray Man‘ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

