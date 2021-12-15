Where Was Swan Song Filmed?

Directed by Benjamin Cleary, ‘Swan Song’ is a sci-fi romance drama film. The storyline is set in the not-so-distant future when scientists have developed methods not only to create a perfect clone of a human being but also to endow them with all the memories of the person. After being diagnosed with a terminal disease, graphic designer/illustrator Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali) decides to spare his family the agony and grief of watching him die slowly by agreeing to be replaced by a clone in their lives.

However, as the conscious and subconscious memories of important and mundane moments of Cameron’s life are imprinted onto the mind of the duplicate, doubts emerge within the protagonist about the ethical, moral, and personal justifications of his actions. Dealing with the matters of the mind and wistful recollections of the past, ‘Swan Song’ takes its time to explore the setting of each scene. If you are wondering where such a beautiful movie was filmed, we got you covered.

Swan Song Filming Locations

‘Swan Song’ was predominantly filmed in and around Vancouver, the most populous city in the Canadian province of British Columbia. Filming reportedly started under the working title ‘Ellington’ in November 2020 and ended in February 2021. Cleary revealed in an interview that the production suffered an initial six-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, let’s look at specific locations that are used to bring the movie to life.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Regarded as one of the most livable cities in the world, Vancouver has a diverse population, fascinating skyline, and gorgeous natural scenery. Along with Toronto, Ontario, Vancouver is one of the two cities that claim the nickname “Hollywood North.” Lotusland has been a popular filming destination for a long time for its entertainment-industry-friendly state-of-the-art infrastructure and highly competent workforce, which can give its Hollywood counterpart a run for its money. Some of the other projects that have also been filmed in Vancouver are ‘Elf’ (2003), ‘Titanic,’ and ‘Lost in Space’ (2018-2021).

The locals claimed to have spotted the production crew for ‘Swan Song’ in different areas of East Vancouver, including East 7th Avenue and Semlin Drive. The former is reportedly the location of Cameron Turner’s home, which he shares with his wife Poppy (Naomie Harris) and son Cory in the film. The scene involving the intense conversation between Cameron and Dr. Scott (Glenn Close) was filmed at Burrard Dry Dock Pier, located at 15 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver. Filming also took place at Porteau Cove Provincial Park, situated by the eastern shore of Howe Sound in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, British Colombia. The park is located 38 kilometers north of Vancouver.

I've seen this happening for a couple of weeks at East 7th and Semlin dr, but no signs of what's being filmed. Any ideas @yvrshoots @WhatsFilming ?? pic.twitter.com/LNAMiClysh — Rodrigo (@R_Aravern) November 24, 2020

