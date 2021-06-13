‘The Baker’s Son’ is a Hallmark romantic comedy that, interestingly, revolves around delicious bread. When the town baker falls for a visiting dancer, his baked goods become flavourful, much to the delight of the townspeople. However, his muse’s departure leaves his bread tasting bland, as it did before. The small town’s residents then rally to find their baker a new partner to inspire him.

The film’s simple and heartwarming aesthetic is driven largely by the small-town feeling of its setting and characters. The romantic aspect of the film is also highlighted through charming visuals of the seaside town where the film is based. Are you curious to know where ‘The Baker’s Son’ was filmed? We’ve got you covered.

The Baker’s Son Filming Locations

‘The Baker’s Son’ is set in a fictional seaside town in the state of Washington. In reality, the film was shot almost entirely on location in a picturesque town in British Columbia. External as well as internal scenes were shot on location for the Hallmark romantic comedy, with a few scenes also filmed in other nearby towns. Production for the movie continued through March and wrapped up on April 1, 2021. Let’s take a look at the specific filming locations that gave this film its charming, small-town feel.

Vancouver Island, British Columbia

The seaside town of Chemainus on the east coast of southern Vancouver Island was used extensively for filming. The town is used as a stand-in to depict the fictional town of Windward, Washington, where the film is set. A section of the downtown area of Chemainus, specifically the area around Willow Street between Victoria Street and Mill Street, was used for outdoor filming. Signs mentioning Windward were also put up in shops around Willow Street, including one for a Windward Realty office.

The Willow Street Cafe, located at 9749 Willow Street, was completely taken over by the production team and suitably changed to match the film’s aesthetic. Scenes featuring the exterior of the cafe as well as its interior were filmed over multiple days, during which it was closed to the public. The cafe was christened ‘McBride’s’ for the film. The film crew was also spotted alerting businesses about the shoot around Waterwheel Crescent and the nearby Chemainus Theatre on 9737 Chemainus Road.

Filming also took place briefly in the picturesque waterfront community of Cowichan Bay on Vancouver Island. The town’s dock, as well as the bakery named True Grain, located at 1737 Cowichan Bay Road, were used for filming.

The latter days of production were spent in and around Victoria, the capital of British Columbia. The team also moved out of the city to film in the village of Brentwood Bay which is located less than an hour away.

The Baker’s Son Cast

The cast of ‘The Baker’s Son’ is lead by Brant Daugherty, who essays the lovestruck baker Matt, and Eloise Mumford who steps into the role of Annie, the owner of a local cafe. The supporting cast includes Maude Green as Nicole, Haig Sutherland as Walter, Elysia Rotaru as Mary, Brenda M. Crichlow as Kathryn, Serge Houde as Jean Pierre, and Oliver Rice as Philip.

Other members of the cast include Doron Bell, Nathaniel Arcand, Eric Keenleyside, Mark Brandon, Laine MacNeil, Kate Boutilier, Nicole Major, Tess van Straaten, Diane Verhiel, Chris Wood, and Seabastian Mars Fairley as the lead male dancer.

