Where Was The Lost King Filmed?

Based on the 2013 novel titled ‘The King’s Grave: The Search for Richard III’ by Philippa Langley and Michael Jones, ‘The Lost King’ is a British comedy-drama movie that is the dramatization of the inspiring true story of an amateur historian named Philippa Langley who embarks on a quest to find the remains of King Richard III, which had not been found by anyone for more than five centuries. Along the way, she is questioned by not just other historians and experts but also by her family and friends.

However, Philippa’s sheer determination makes them rethink the legacy of King Richard III and leads her to a car park, which turns out to be the lost burial site of the controversial king. The Stephen Frears directorial features impressive onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Sally Hawkins, Shonagh Price, Harry Lloyd, Steve Coogan, and Lewis Macleod. The biographical story unfolds across the United Kingdom as the search for King Richard III’s remains takes Philippa to different sites, including the car park in Leicester. So, if you find yourself curious about the filming sites of ‘The Lost King,’ you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The Lost King Filming Locations

‘The Lost King’ was filmed in Scotland and England, specifically in Edinburgh, Fife, Midlothian, London, Leicestershire, and Nuneaton. As per reports, the principal photography for the Sally Hawkins starrer commenced in April 2021 and seemingly wrapped up by the end of the summer of the same year. Now, without much ado, let’s navigate all the specific locations where Philippa carries out her determined search!

Edinburgh, Scotland

A major chunk of ‘The Lost King’ was lensed in and around the capital city of Scotland, Edinburgh. While the Videre Theatre scene where Philippa goes to watch the play was shot inside Assembly Roxy at 2 Roxburgh Place, the burial service scene for King Richard was recorded in St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral in Palmerston Place. In May 2021, the cast and crew were spotted taping a few key portions in Stockbridge Library at 11 Hamilton Place in Stockbridge.

Edinburgh Castle on Castlehill, National Library of Scotland on George IV Bridge, Scotmid Coop Hamilton Place at 56-60 Hamilton Place, and Apex Grassmarket Hotel at 31-35 Grassmarket served as some of the important production locations for the comedy film. Philippa’s office scenes were lensed around WaverleyGate at 2-4 Waterloo Place, while she catches a train to Leicester from the Edinburgh Waverley railway station. As for the Leicester University campus scenes, they were taped on George Square and Buccleuch Place.

In the movie, Inverleith Park doubled as the rugby pitch location, Victoria Street served as the bookshop location, West Princes Street Gardens is where Philippa reads Richard III books, Bridge Place is the bridge where Philippa hallucinates the lost king standing, and Patriothall stood in for Leicester’s New Street. The filming unit utilized a bunch of other locations across Edinburgh, including West Bow, Lady Stair’s Close, Royal Mile at 109 The Royal Mile, Waverley Bridge, Morningside Drive, Buccleuch Place, Trinity, Bruntsfield Place & Morningside Road, and Roxburgh Street.

Other Locations in Scotland

The production team of ‘The Lost King’ also traveled to other sites in Scotland, outside Edinburgh. First and foremost, they recreated the Leicester Car Park dig where the remains of Richard III were found in National Mining Museum Scotland in Lady Victoria Colliery, Newtongrange. Moreover, the scene where Philippa is seen going to the bar of the hotel was recorded in Albert Hotel at 25 Main Street in North Queensferry, Inverkeithing in Fife. In addition, a few portions were taped in Dalkeith, the capital of Midlothian.

London, England

The capital of England and the United Kingdom, London, also served as one of the prominent filming sites for ‘The Lost King.’ You might spot a few iconic landmarks in the backdrop of some scenes, such as the Tower of London, the London Eye, and the Tower Bridge. Apart from ‘The Lost King,’ London’s locales have been featured in various film projects, including ‘Living,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,’ and ‘Fleabag.’

Leicestershire, England

Since a significant portion of ‘The Lost King’ is set in Leicestershire, the filming unit chose to shoot numerous scenes on location in the county. Leicester railway station, The Clock Tower at 3 East Gates in Leicester, and various shopping streets in Leicester feature in the comedy movie. Furthermore, Adult Social Care on County Hall Leicester Road in Glenfield, Leicester, and Gallowtree Gate served as key production locations as well.

Nuneaton, England

Additional portions of ‘The Lost King’ were also lensed in the market town of Nuneaton, which is located in northern Warwickshire. In particular, the scene where Philippa goes to visit the battlefield where King Richard III took his final breath was taped in Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre on Ambion Lane in Sutton Cheney, Nuneaton.

