Where Was The Pursuit of Happyness Filmed?

Italian director Gabriele Muccino infuses a celebratory spirit into life’s strugglings in the 2006 biographical drama movie ‘The Pursuit of Happyness.’ Will Smith takes up the role of Chris Gardner, a salesperson with little to no direction. While Chris thinks that investing in portable bone-density scanners would lead him to success and wealth, the doctors are wary of buying these machines.

Meanwhile, after solving a Rubik’s Cube in record time, Chris lands an internship with Dean Witter Reynolds. While Chris is at the crossroads, the time looks better ahead. Almost all of the movie unveils in the city of San Francisco, a city notorious for its high real estate and living expenses. Chris’ struggle looks all the bleaker when contrasted with the high-brow city. If you are wondering where the movie was filmed, let us now deliver you to those places.

The Pursuit of Happyness Filming Locations

‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ was filmed in locations in and around California, especially in San Francisco. Principal photography commenced on September 12, 2005, getting wrapped up sometime afterward. Phedon Papamichael, the cinematographer of ‘Nebraska’ and ‘Walk the Line,’ came on board as the director of photography. At the same time, J. Michael Riva, the production designer of ‘The Color Purple‘ and ‘Django Unchained,’ joined the team as the production designer. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

San Francisco, California

Most parts of the movie were filmed in and around San Francisco, per the story. The city, situated in the northern region of California, is the fourth most populous city in the state. For the nature of the movie, the cast and crew had to lens sequences in mostly outdoorsy locations. However, the interior scenes of the office were possibly lensed inside a studio on Treasure Island, an artificial island in the San Francisco Bay. The island’s World’s Fair Ground is a historical landmark for the state.

In one sequence, Chris takes Christopher Jr. to a park because they have no roof over their heads. The sequence was seemingly filmed at the Children’s Playground, part of the Golden Gate Park 45th Avenue Playground in San Francisco. The park, shadowy with cypress trees, features ocean-themed play structures for children. In a sequence, a benevolent client takes Gardner and his son to a San Francisco 49ers game. It was filmed in Candlestick Park, a former stadium located at 602 Jamestown Avenue and the original home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Christopher Jr.’s daycare is also in the city. The scenes were filmed at a resident located at Ross Alley in the iconic Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco. The district has been featured in several films and has been the setting of Roman Polanski‘s eponymous film. Chris chases the stealer through the subway, and later, he is forced to take Christopher to the same subway. The crew lensed the sequence at the Glen Park Subway station, located in the Glen Park neighborhood adjacent to San Jose Avenue and Interstate 280.

Other Locations in California

The production team visited other parts of the state as necessary. Some scenes were lensed in Oakland, a city on the east side of San Francisco Bay. The city showcases a curious blend of art and architecture, with Victorian houses and art deco theatres. Specifically, the unit got hold of the Grand Lake Theater, a historic movie palace located at 3200 Grand Avenue in the Grand Lake neighborhood of Oakland.

The architecture of the building derives from influences as varied as Egyptian Revival and Art Deco. Some more filming went underway in Alameda, a city in Alameda County, in the East Bay region of the Bay Area. Lastly, some sequences were filmed in San Leandro, another city in Alameda County.

