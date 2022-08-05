Where Was Thirteen Lives Filmed? Is Thailand the Filming Location?

Based on the incredible true events of the 2018 Tham Luang Nang Non cave rescue, Amazon Prime’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ is a biographical survival movie directed by Ron Howard. The narrative follows a Thai junior soccer team and their coach who get trapped for 18 days in a system of underground caves that starts to flood during a heavy rainstorm. In order to rescue them, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers comes together along with Thai forces and thousands of volunteers.

With an almost impossible task at hand and the entire world watching, the divers and others take on the challenge and showcase that the human spirit knows no bounds. The dramatic true-to-life narrative keeps the viewers hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end. But what makes you curious is the interesting use of locations, including that of the flooded cave. Thus, it is natural for you to want to know more about the actual filming sites. In that case, you might be interested in what we know about the same!

Thirteen Lives Filming Locations

‘Thirteen Lives’ was filmed in Australia and Thailand, specifically in Queensland. The principal photography for the Colin Farrell-starrer commenced in March 2021 and wrapped up in June of the same year. Due to the restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the production team could not tape the entirety of the biographical movie on location in Thailand itself. But thanks to the advanced technology and features of Australia, they were able to work with the Sunshine State. Now, let’s dive right into the specific locations that appear in the survival movie!

Queensland, Australia

A majority of the sequences for ‘Thirteen Lives’ were lensed in and around Queensland, an Australian state located in the northeastern part of the country. The production team utilized the locales of the City of Gold Coast for taping several pivotal scenes for the movie. In particular, they set up camp in the town and suburb of Mudgeeraba and the rural locality of Numinbah Valley, both in the City of Gold Coast. Several exterior shots for the biographical film were also taped in Springbrook National Park on Old School Road in Springbrook and Canungra, a rural town and locality in the Scenic Rim Region in Queensland.

Furthermore, the cast and crew members of ‘Thirteen Lives’ supposedly utilized the facilities of Village Roadshow Studios for recording many cave scenes for the movie. Located on Entertainment Road in Oxenford, the studio hosts a total of nine different soundstages of different sizes and three tanks, one of which was probably used to shoot the underwater sequences depicted in the Ron Howard directorial. According to reports, several cast members felt uneasy while doing the underwater sequences, with Colin Farrell having panic attacks on set and Tom Bateman’s claustrophobia taking over.

Thailand

Additional portions of ‘Thirteen Lives’ were also taped on location in Thailand. Since the movie is set in Thailand, it made sense for the production team to, at least, get in a few shots of the locales of the country. Officially known as the Kingdom of Thailand, it is a country located at the center of Mainland Southeast Asia. You may have spotted the locales of Thailand in several other productions as it has worked as a prominent filming location in many movies and TV shows. Some of the notable productions that feature the Asian country are ‘The Hangover Part II,’ ‘Only God Forgives,’ and ‘The Impossible.’

