Who is Elsa Dutton to John Dutton? How Are They Related?

‘Yellowstone‘ is the story of the Dutton family and their struggles of keeping hold of their ancestral Yellowstone Ranch. The family’s trials and tribulations in creating that empire are detailed in the prequel series ‘1883.’ John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is the protagonist of ‘Yellowstone’ and an ancestor of James Dillard Dutton, who is the main character of ‘1883.’ With both shows centering on the Dutton family in different eras, it is natural for viewers to wonder about the relationship between the characters. If you are wondering how Elsa Dutton from ‘1883’ is related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, here’s everything you need to know!

How is Elsa Dutton Related to John Dutton?

Elsa Dutton is one of the main characters of the prequel series ‘1883’ and the principal narrator of the show’s events. She is the eldest daughter of James Dillard Dutton and his wife, Margaret Dutton. As depicted in the prequel series, Elsa is a free-spirited young woman who has various skills and is more than just a pretty face. She has the ability to see the beauty of life through all the hardships it offers, which makes her a unique character.

Elsa has two younger brothers, John Dutton Sr and Spencer Dutton. Therefore, Elsa is the sister of John Dutton, who appears in ‘1883.’ As for her relationship with Costner’s John Dutton (who we will refer to as John from this point onwards) is a bit more complicated. We know for sure that Elsa is related to John by blood and is an ancestor of the character. Elsa’s parents James and Margaret, are the first generation patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family to settle down in Montana. James and Margaret have been referred to as great-grandparents of John. Moreover, John is the direct grandson of John Dutton Sr. Hence, it is safe to say that Elsa is John’s grand aunt.

Of course, by the time the events of ‘Yellowstone’ kick-off, Elsa is long gone. However, shades of her personality are visible in the present-day Dutton family members. Tate shares the same intuitiveness as Elsa. Beth is similar to Elsa in both beauty and intellect. One of the major mysteries of ‘1883’ is Elsa’s whereabouts post the show’s initial timeline. Elsa is missing from the flashbacks that factor into the fourth season of ‘Yellowstone.’ The series premiere of the prequel series implies that Elsa passed away during her journey across the Great Plains. Therefore, it is unknown whether she has any children of her own who could be relatives of John.

