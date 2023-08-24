Who Is Erin Carter? Ending, Explained: Does Erin Save Her Family?

Created by Jack Lothian, Netflix’s ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ is an action-adventure series starring Evin Ahmad in the titular role. The crime drama follows Erin Carter, a British expat working as a substitute teacher in Barcelona, Spain. When Erin and her daughter, Harper, are caught up in a supermarket robbery, elements from Erin’s past resurface and threaten to rip apart her family. As Erin faces her past, she comes into conflict with dangerous criminals and emotional consequences. As a result, viewers must be looking for answers about Erin’s past. If you are wondering whether Erin saves her family, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Erin Carter? Plot Synopsis

‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ opens with a woman escaping with her young daughter, Harper, in the middle of the night. A few years later, the woman now goes by the name Erin Carter and lives in Barcelona, Spain, where she works as a substitute teacher at an international school. She is married to Jordi, who works at a local hospital. Harper is in her preteens and faces an issue with her sight that requires her to wear heavy glasses. When her classmate, Antonio, makes fun of Harper, she punches him, creating a scene.

On their way home, Erin and Harper stop at a supermarket where masked robbers attack. When one of the robbers threatens Harper, Erin leaps into action and kills him. Before passing out, the robber identifies Erin as Kate. When the robber dies in the hospital after another interaction with Erin, the police start looking into the matter. Jodi’s best friend, Emilio, a police officer, offers to help Erin cover up her involvement in the robber’s death in exchange for help in a personal matter.

Meanwhile, Jordi and Harper start worrying about Erin as she is keeping secrets from them. At the school, Erin is attacked by the robber who escaped the supermarket. She is revealed as Margot Muller and seemingly knows Erin from their time in the United Kingdom. Erin kills Margot to protect her past, and it becomes evident that she is more than a normal school teacher. Erin helps Emilio track down the kingpin of a local money laundering operation. However, Augustin, the gang’s handler, is killed, leaving a target on Erin’s back.

Eventually, it is revealed that Harper is not Erin’s biological daughter. In the past, Erin, an orphan who bounced around the foster system, was kicked out of the police academy. Jim Armstrong, a CIO officer, recruited her to infiltrate a gang of thieves led by Thomas Ramsey. During this time, Erin became close with Lena Campbell, a member of the gang, and the latter’s daughter, Harper. However, when a job at Harwich goes sideways, Erin is forced to flee the scene. Erin takes Harper with her, becoming the girl’s mother and providing her with a stable life. However, Erin’s past catches up to her, and she is forced to face the consequences of her errors.

Who Is Erin Carter Ending: Does Erin Save Her Family?

As the narrative progresses, Erin learns that Daniel Lang is the kingpin of the money laundering operation, and he kills Emilio for investigating his operation. Meanwhile, Lena Campbell escapes from prison after learning about Margot’s death and Erin’s presence in Spain. She tracks down Erin to take her daughter back while Daniel threatens Erin to stay away from his criminal syndicate. In the finale, things reach a breaking point as Erin is shot by Lena, who escapes with the gold Erin had stashed away from the Harwich job.

Eventually, an injured Erin returns home, where she shares the truth about her past with Jordi and Harper. On the other hand, Lena finds herself in Daniel’s captivity. She trades the gold for Harper when Daniel sends his men after Erin for interfering with his affair. Thus, Erin is forced to fight to save her family, whom she loves and values more than anything. When Daniel holds Jordi and Harper hostage, Lena and Erin team up to fight the criminal mastermind’s forces. However, the women are outmatched, and Lean sacrifices herself, having accepted that Erin has been a better mother to Harper than she could ever be.

Ultimately, Lena’s sacrifice allows Erin to save Jordi and Harper. Furthermore, Erin kills Daniel for threatening her family. The finale ends with Erin spending the Summer at the beach. She vacations with Jordi and Harper. Over the season’s course, the seemingly normal life Erin crafted for herself starts to crack under the pressure of her past. Her relationship with Jordi nearly ends in a divorce, and Harper becomes distant after learning the truth of her parentage. However, by saving her family from the physical threat of Daniel, Erin saves her family from falling apart. Jordi and Harper also realize Erin’s love for them. Thus, they seemingly forgive her for keeping secrets and reunite as one happy family.

What Happens to Lena and Daniel?

Lena Campbell is the biological mother of Harper. She survived the altercation with the police after the Harwich job and was imprisoned. After learning that Erin has her daughter, Lena comes after Erin. However, she soon realizes that Harper does not remember her and considers Erin as her true mother. Ultimately, Lena is forced to accept the reality and admits that Erin is a far better mother than her. Therefore, she sacrifices herself so that Erin can save Harper. Lena’s fate parallels the incident that led her to lose Harper. However, this time, she understands the weight of Erin’s decision to escape with Harper and willingly sacrifices herself, knowing her daughter is in good hands.

Daniel Lang is a criminal who masquerades as a wealthy businessman in Barcelona. He hires Erin to tutor his son, completely unaware of their shared past. Eventually, it is revealed that Daniel had bankrolled the Harwich job. In the penultimate episode, Erin nearly kills Daniel but spares him for his son’s sake. Erin and Daniel are similar since they both have dark secrets they want to hide from their children. However, Daniel is consumed with running his criminal operation, while Erin merely wants to lead a normal family life. Ultimately, Erin bests Daniel and kills him for threatening Jordi and Harper, irrespective of the consequences.

Does Erin Agree to Work For Jim Armstrong?

After the deadly conflict with Daniel, Erin enjoys a vacation with her family. Erin and Harper write letters to their respective mothers and finally decide to let go of their past. However, when Erin steps aside momentarily, she encounters a figure from her past. Jim Armstrong greets Erin at the bar. Jim is the CIO officer who recruited Erin after she was thrown out of the police academy. Jim trained Erin to work undercover, leading to her involvement in the Harwich job. However, Erin was nearly killed in the mission, making her feel betrayed by Jim. Erin left her old life behind and became a family woman. However, her exploits in Barcelona leave a trail of dead bodies that help Jim track her down.

Jim offers Erin a job and expects her to work with him on missions authorized by the CIO. Erin refuses the job, claiming she already has one. She also accepts the name “Erin Carter” and fully embraces her life as a suburban mother and school teacher. However, Jim points out that the dead bodies left behind by her conflict with Daniel make Erin a target of the police. Therefore, Erin will likely return to work for Jim sooner or later. As a result, the ending sets up an exciting future for Erin, where she will likely have to balance her dangerous missions with the pressures of being a mother and wife. Despite believing she has left her past behind, Erin will almost certainly be drawn back into the darkness she escaped. However, this time, she is likely to have her family’s support, leading to a funnier and more entertaining potential second season.

