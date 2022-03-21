Who is Lucy Donato in 9-1-1? Who Plays Her?

The spring premiere of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1’ season 5 depicts several pivotal developments concerning Station 118. From Eddie’s transfer to Jonah’s appointment, Bobby deals with multiple significant concerns without losing his patience. When Eddie becomes an LAFD liaison for 9-1-1 dispatchers, Bobby comes across the need of finding a suitable replacement. He stalls the replacement procedure by including temporary firefighters in his crew. However, he eventually realizes that a permanent firefighter is a necessity for his station, leading him to Lucy Donato. If you are impressed by Lucy’s charm, here’s everything you need to know about the character! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is Lucy Donato?

When Eddie transfers from Station 118, Lucy Donato joins the crew of the station temporarily while working at Station 147. During a high-risk rescue mission, Lucy joins hands with Buck to save a family of four from a moving truck with an active bomb. Lucy’s courage and unflinching approach impress her colleagues, especially Buck. After work, Lucy tells Buck that she comes from a cop family, interested in everything fast. She expresses how much she loves doing her job when she is given an opportunity to jump to a vehicle moving at high speed during a duty call. Buck, who also loves the thrill of being a firefighter, finds parallels between his and Lucy’s interests.

Buck and Lucy’s first day together doesn’t end with just a conversation. She kisses him, only for him to eventually reciprocate irrespective of his relationship with Taylor. Lucy’s appeal conquers Buck, who gets forced to reveal the incident to his girlfriend. When panic strikes him, Buck chooses not to tell Taylor about Lucy, believing that he may not even see Lucy again. Stunning Buck, Lucy gets appointed permanently in Station 118 as the new firefighter and Buck’s colleague. Realizing Lucy’s potential upon witnessing her bravery on the field, Bobby ensures her place in his team.

Considering Lucy’s determination and fearlessness, the new firefighter is an impeccable addition to the crew of 118. Her qualities may improve the spirit of the squad on the field, especially while attending daring calls. Lucy’s appointment also gives Bobby a chance to not overwork Buck. Meanwhile, Lucy’s permanent appointment in the station may pave the way for tensions between her and Buck. Lucy’s constant presence may harm Buck’s current relationship with Taylor. As Hen seriously suspects, Lucy and Buck’s time together may not end with just a kiss.

Who Plays Lucy Donato?

Arielle Kebbel, known for her performance as Lindsay Anne Lister Forester in ‘Gilmore Girls,’ plays Lucy Donato. Born on February 19, 1985, in Winter Park, Florida, Kebbel’s early major credits include ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ and ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’ After her memorable role in ‘Gilmore Girls,’ Kebbel appears in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ as Alexia “Lexi” Branson.

In between 2011 and 2013, Kebbel was part of the cast of ‘90210.’ In ‘Ballers,’ Kebbel appears as Tracy Legette. The actress’ other prominent credits include ‘Midnight, Texas,’ ‘Grand Hotel,’ and ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.’ Along with several renowned television shows, Kebbel also appears in famed films like ‘John Tucker Must Die,’ ‘The Grudge 2,’ ‘The Uninvited,’ and ‘Fifty Shades Freed.’

