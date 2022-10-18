Who is Schavaria Reeves on New Amsterdam? How Did He Die?

The fourth episode of NBC’s medical series ‘New Amsterdam’ season 5 follows Dr. Max Goodwin’s attempts to make his doctors take care of themselves by giving them a complete day off to do the same. Lauren Bloom, Floyd Reynolds, and Ignatius “Iggy” Frome learn something new about their declining health while Elizabeth Wilder undergoes significant surgery on her hand. The viewers also got to know that Max had a cancer scare due to a lump that forms on his neck. In addition, the episode became a subject of discussion among the viewers due to its dedication to the memory of Schavaria Reeves. But who is he? How did he die? Let’s find out!

Who is Schavaria Reeves?

Schavaria Reeves was a technician who worked as a sound mixer in ‘New Amsterdam.’ Reeves was part of the crew of twenty episodes of the show, starting with ‘More Joy,’ the fourth season premiere. He remained an integral part of the medical drama until the fourth season finale ‘I’ll Be Your Shelter,’ the last episode he mixed sound for as part of the ‘New Amsterdam’ team. Reeves started his career working in music videos. He then worked as a boom operator on the sets of ‘Chappelle’s Show’ for seventeen episodes and ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ for twenty-one episodes.

In between, Reeves also worked in sound departments of ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘American Gangster,’ ‘The Darjeeling Limited,’ etc. One of the earliest projects he worked on as a sound mixer include ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’ He was part of the crew of twenty-nine episodes of the show. He also worked as a sound mixer for ‘Vinyl,’ ‘Gypsy,’ ‘Quantico,’ ‘Shades of Blue,’ ‘The Code,’ ‘Little America,’ etc. The technician is the sound mixer of Shonda Rhimes’ renowned series ‘Inventing Anna.’ Reeves was one of the experienced technicians in the field of sound mixing since he had served as the second unit sound mixer of blockbusters like ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 2.’

How Did Schavaria Reeves Die?

Schavaria Reeves died on September 24, 2022, after fighting prostate cancer for the last eight years. As per reports, a funeral service was held on October 1, 2022, at Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife Martha Melendez, whom he met as a friend’s friend, their two children, his brother Ernest Reeves, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Reeves had suffered severely due to cancer before dying in September. “Schavaria has been a warrior fighting against prostate cancer. However, the chemo did not work. The cancer metastasized to the lymph nodes. His doctors recommended a clinical trial which also did not work. Recently we learned cancer traveled to his lungs and is not letting up,” one of his family members explained his condition through GoFundMe upon setting up an online fundraiser to cover his medical expenses and support his family. Reeves’ friends and family were able to raise $57,594 through the same. Unfortunately, his treatment couldn’t save him.

“On Saturday, October 1, 2022, we laid our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, Schavaria Reeves to rest. […] We know those who know Jesus will see Schavaria again one day…Schavaria would say, ‘You ain’t lying!’ the Reeves family shared through the same GoFundMe page upon laying him to rest. We wish to share our heartfelt condolences to the Reeves family in the wake of Reeves’ unfortunate passing.

