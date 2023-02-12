Who is the Captain of SS Cambridge? Who Plays Him in 1923?

Paramount+’s ‘1923’ explores the origin story of the Dutton family. However, unlike its parent series, ‘1923’ embraces the adventure aspect of the Western genre. In the series, Spencer Dutton finds himself on a journey halfway across the globe as he seeks to reunite with his family. Along the way, Spencer meets several interesting characters, including the Captain of SS Cambridge, a cargo ship that saves him and Alexandra from certain doom. Therefore, viewers must be looking for more information about the Captain and the actor who plays the part. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the Captain of SS Cambridge in ‘1923.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who is the Captain of SS Cambridge?

SS Cambridge is first mentioned in the fifth episode of the series, titled ‘Ghost of Zebrina.’ In the episode, Spencer Dutton calls SS Cambridge after his tugboat is hit by a ghost ship. The sixth episode, titled ‘One Ocean Closer to Destiny,’ sees Spencer and Alexandra surviving on the wrecked tugboat and waiting to be rescued. Eventually, they are reduced by SS Cambridge. After boarding the ship, Spencer and Alexandra meet Captain Shipley, who is at the helm of SS Cambridge.

Spencer and Alexandra thank Captain Shipley for rescuing them. Later, Spencer discusses his destination with Captain Shipley. However, Captain Shipley points out that the ship is heading to Marseille, France. While it will be easy for Spencer to book a passage to the United States from the French city, his immigrant status complicates matters. Hence, Spencer decides to marry Alexandra on the ship, as she is a British citizen. Captain Shipley generously gives Alexandra his wife’s wedding ring and also officiates the wedding. Thus, the kind-hearted captain leaves an impression on the viewers in a brief screen time.

Who Plays Captain Shipley in 1923?

In ‘1923,’ English actor Joseph Mawle portrays the role of Captain Shipley. Mawle was born in Oxford, England, and received formal acting training at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Mawle made his screen debut in 1998, playing the part of a villager in the two-part mini-series ‘Merlin.’ Mawle gained recognition for his performance as Peter Sutcliffe/The Yorkshire Ripper in the 2009 crime drama film ‘Red Riding 1980.’

The actor gained further fame after playing Thomas Lincoln in the 2012 action drama ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.’ However, most viewers will recognize Mawle from his time as Benjen Stark in the critically acclaimed fantasy drama series ‘Game of Thrones.’ The actor also appears in Amazon Prime’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘ television series based on author J. R. R. Tolkien’s novel series of the same name. Mawle is also slated to appear in director Terrence Malick’s religious drama film ‘The Way of the Wind.’

While Mawle is a name mostly associated with fantasy shows, it is refreshing to watch the actor appear in a Western drama series like ‘1923.’ Mawle is credited as a recurring guest star for the show’s first season. Moreover, with his character guiding Spencer and Alexandra across the ocean, viewers should expect Mawle to appear in at least one more episode of the show.

