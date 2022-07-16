Who is The Mothership’s Voice in Zombies 3?

Disney+’s musical film ‘Zombies 3’ revolves around three aliens, named A-Lan, A-Spen, and A-Li, who arrive at the town of Seabrook in a spaceship they refer to as The Mothership. The three aliens try to find a map that can guide them to a habitable planet as their mother planet gets destroyed. They invite Zed and Addison to The Mothership to explain their predicament as well. Not only The Mothership is an important setting in the film, but it also interacts with the three aliens, making the film more appealing. If you are wondering about the identity behind The Mothership’s voice, let us share everything you need to know!

Who is the Mothership’s Voice?

RuPaul Andre Charles, best known as RuPaul, is the voice artist behind The Mothership’s voice. Regarded as the world’s most famous drag queen, RuPaul is a television personality, musician, and actor. Born on November 17, 1960, in San Diego, California, RuPaul got his first breakthrough with his 1993 album ‘Supermodel of the World,’ which included the hit “Supermodel (You Better Work).” As of 2022, he has released fourteen studio albums as well. He has also produced a musical titled ‘A Strange Loop,’ which won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

RuPaul’s involvement in ‘Zombies 3’ was initially kept a secret. “We did not know who was going to be the Mothership while we were shooting. […] And I heard his [RuPaul’s] voice for the first time, started freaking out, the Zombies group chat was blowing up. It is crazy and it’s also, I think it is a very fitting cast. Perfect. RuPaul is Mothership,” Milo Manheim, who portrays Zed, told ET Canada.

Prior to ‘Zombies 3,’ RuPaul was part of the voice cast of ‘Show Dogs,’ in which he lends his voice to Persephone. He lends his voice to Queen Chante in the seventh episode of ‘The Simpsons‘ season 30. His other voice credits include ‘Chicago Party Aunt’ and ‘Amphibia.’ The artist serves as the narrator of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ a 2000 documentary film about the life of Tammy Faye Bakker. As far as his future projects are concerned, he is part of the voice cast of ‘Ozi’ and ‘Hitpig.’

RuPaul established himself as one of the most significant television personalities of his time by producing, hosting, and judging the reality competition series ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ He also won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and its spin-off series ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!’ which also made him the most awarded Black artist in history of Primetime Emmys. RuPaul was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. Today, RuPaul is one of the most iconic personalities in the entertainment industry and had featured in Time 100 as one of the most influential people in the world.

