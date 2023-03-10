Why Did Luther go to Prison in Luther The Fallen Sun?

Directed by Jamie Payne, Netflix’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ is a crime thriller film that stars Idris Elba as DCI John Luther. It is a continuation of ‘Luther,’ a British television series created by Neil Cross. The film follows Luther as he investigates a series of gruesome murders committed by a notorious serial killer. As Luther chases down the killer, he inadvertently finds himself imprisoned due to the machinations of David Robey. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn more about the reason behind Luther’s arrest and fall from grace. If you are wondering why Luther goes to prison in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happened to Luther After Season 5?

DCI John Luther is the primary protagonist of the crime drama series ‘Luther’ created by Neil Cross. Actor Idris Elba essays the role of John Luther across the show’s five seasons. The series first premiered in 2010, comprising twenty episodes, all featuring the character of John Luther, tracking down nefarious criminals and dealing with his complicated relationship with Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson), a psychopathic woman who killed her parents and is obsessed with Luther. Over the five seasons, the conflict between Luther and Alice escalates until it reaches a breaking point. In the season five finale, Alice kills DS Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku).

Luther confronts Alice resulting in a scuffle on the rooftop that leads to Alice falling to her apparent death. Consequently, Luther is arrested for his involvement in Alice’s crimes. The fifth season ends with Luther in handcuffs, being escorted by the police. However, viewers do not get a resolution to the storyline as Alice does not appear in the film continuation. Moreover, Luther continues to serve as a police officer and has seemingly cleared his name for the crimes he is accused of at the end of the fifth season. It is likely that the police did not find any solid evidence of Luther’s involvement in Alice’s crimes. As a result, Luther returns to his job as a police officer.

Why Did Luther go to Prison?

At the start of ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun,’ Luther is working as a Detective Inspector and is assigned to investigate the disappearance of a teenager named Callum Aldrich. Luther works with Martin Schenk ad promises Callum’s mother, Corinne Aldrich, he will find her son. However, a few days later, Callum’s dead body is discovered in a car crash. Luther believes that Callum was murdered and launches an investigation. Meanwhile, the serial killer, David Robey (Andy Serkis), learns of Luther’s investigation and fears Detective Inspector could be a thorn in his path. As a result, Robey gathers all the dirt he can on Luther using his surveillance technology.

Robey leaks the details of Luther’s crimes, and Luther is arrested. In the television series, Luther is built as a morally grey character who isn’t averse to bending the law to further his pursuits of dangerous criminals. However, Luther almost always only breaks the law when he needs to stop criminals. In the process, Luther is roped into violent situations but never faces the consequences for breaking the law. The sequel film addresses Luther’s dark past by forcing him to face the consequences of his crimes. As a result, Luther is imprisoned after Robey leaks the details of his crimes. He is held at the Turfsmoor Prison until Luther engineers an escape and peruses Robey, leading to an enthralling cat-and-mouse chase across London.

Read More: What Is The Red Bunker in Luther: The Fallen Sun? Who Created It?