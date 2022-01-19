Why Does Boba Return to the Sarlacc Pit? How Does Boba Get His Armor Back?

The eponymous character (Temuera Morrison) of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ garnered a fearsome reputation as a bounty hunter during the years of the Galactic Empire. However, he seemingly died in 4 ABY after falling into a Sarlacc pit. Despite his brief appearance in the original trilogy, Boba became one of the most popular characters in the entire ‘Star Wars’ franchise. This eventually prompted Disney, the new owners of the IP, to bring him back.

Boba first reappeared in an episode of the first season of ‘The Mandalorian.’ He became a recurring character in that show before ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ came out. In episode 4, titled ‘Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm,’ Boba decides to return to the Sarlacc pit. Here is everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Why Does Boba Return to the Sarlacc Pit?

The Sarlacc pit, located at the Great Pit of Carkoon in the Dune Sea of Tatooine, was the home of arguably the most dangerous creature in Jabba the Hutt’s menagerie. Boba fell into the pit after Han Solo accidentally damaged the former’s jetpack. In the pilot episode of ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ the fans are finally given an explanation on how exactly Boba survived inside one of the stomachs of the Sarlacc.

After he fell inside, he lost consciousness. When he woke up, he burned his way out of the creature’s stomach with his ZX miniature flame projector. However, after he reached the surface, he passed out once more. A group of Jawas subsequently approached him and stole the armor. He was later found by a tribe of Tusken Raiders, who saved his life and took him in.

In episode 4, Boba discovers that the tribe has been seemingly massacred by the Nikto Sand Riders and decides to seek vengeance. He finds master assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the desert and saves her life. He then proceeds to retrieve his ship Slave I and uses it to obliterate the Sand Riders. Boba then goes back to the pit, erroneously believing that the Beskar armor he has inherited from Jango Fett is still there. He uses his ship to venture into the Sarlacc. However, the creature attacks the ship. Eventually, Fennec kills the Sarlacc with one of the seismic charges from Slave I. Boba later searches for his armor inside the now-dead creature, but predictably, he doesn’t find it.

How Does Boba Get His Armor Back?

Boba makes his first appearance in ‘The Mandalorian’ in season 1 episode 5, titled ‘Chapter 5: The Gunslinger.’ Toward the end of the episode, a figure clad in a cloak and black boots finds Fennec. It is later revealed that this is Boba. In season 2 episode 1, titled ‘Chapter 9: The Marshal,’ the Mandalorian Din Djarin discovers that Cobb Vanth, the marshal of the Tatooine settlement of Mos Pelgo, has Beskar armor. Vanth later gives it to Djarin for the latter’s help in taking down a krayt dragon. Meanwhile, Boba continues to follow him. He eventually confronts the Mandalorian in season 2 episode 6, titled ‘Chapter 14: The Tragedy,’ in Tython and asks him for his armor.

Initially, Djarin thinks that Boba wants his (Djarin’s) armor, but Boba makes it clear that he wants the armor that originally belonged to Jango. He promises that he will ensure the safety of Grogu in exchange. When a group of Stormtroopers attacks, Boba gets his armor back and quickly dispatches the enemy. However, Grogu gets abducted by Moff Gideon’s dark troopers. Boba and Fennec keep their words to the Mandalorian and help him retrieve the force-sensitive youngling.

