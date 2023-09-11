Wife Swap Season 4: Where Are They Now?

Dealing with the new rules of conduct and shift in the household, ‘Wife Swap’ chronicles the lives of celebrities who decide to swap their wife, mothers, or husbands for two weeks. As the family members cope with the newly implemented rules of a stranger, several dramatic themes follow. Released in 2015, season 4 of the reality television show also features the highs and lows of familial imbalance. So, if you’re also wondering where the show’s cast members are these days, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Where are Jackee Harry and Traci Lords Now?

Renowned for her success as an actress and comedian, Jackee has consistently climbed the ladder of success. As the first African-American woman to win an Emmy award in a comedy series, Jackee has consistently climbed the ladder of success. Since her appearance on ‘Wife Swap,’ she has also starred in works like ‘2 Broke Girls,’ ‘Instant Mom,’ and ‘Days of Our Lives.’ On the personal front, the actress continues to enjoy life with her adopted son, Frank.

Traci Lords has mapped several highs and lows from a troubled childhood to a renowned career. Since her appearance on ‘Wife Swap,’ the ‘Gilmore Girls’ actress has dabbled into music and explored several territories as an artist. She has since appeared in productions like ‘Manipulated,’ ‘Steam Room Stories: The Movie!’ and ‘Swedish Dicks.’ On the personal front, the ‘Cry Baby’ actress enjoys familial bliss with her husband, Jeff Gruenewald, and her son – Joseph.

Where is Hines Ward Now? How Did Verne Troyer Die?

The South Korean native and wide receiver for the NFL, who rose to success for his performance in the Pittsburgh Steelers, has since worked as an analyst and even a player relations executive. He is currently the Head Coach and General Manager for San Antonio Brahmas. On the personal front, the athlete enjoys equal happiness with his wife, Lindsey Georgalas-Ward, and his children – Jaden, Jordyn, and Jaden.

Similarly, Verne also exponentiated his growth and entertainer. From his work on ‘Baby’s Day Out,’ ‘Men in Black’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,’ Verne also appeared on reality television. After his appearance on ‘Wife Swap,’ Verne also worked on ‘Gnome Alone’ and ‘Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA.’ The actor also faced several personal challenges. In April 2018, Verne was admitted to a hospital for an undisclosed incident. Not too long after, he passed away at a hospital in Los Angeles on April 21, 2018. Later, an investigation revealed that the actor had committed suicide at the age of 49.

Where are Jeremy London and David A. Siegel Now?

Post his appearance on ‘Wife Swap,’ actor Jeremy London has consistently dabbled in numerous projects. His latest works as an entertainer actor include ‘MacGyver,’ ‘I Believe,’ ‘Moon Crash,’ and ‘Girl in Woods.’ He has also acted and directed ‘The Devil’s Dozen.’ On the personal front, he enjoys life with his partner, Leslie Stewart, and his sons – Wyatt and Lyrik, born from previous relationships.

Similarly, David A. Siegel has also climbed new heights. The renowned businessman and owner of Westgate Resorts has also grown experientially since his stint on ‘Wife Swap.’ The father of twelve has also appeared on ‘Below Deck’ and ‘Flipping Out.’ David and his wife, Jackie, continue to enjoy the fruits of their labor. The duo were first the subject of ‘The Queen of Versailles’ documentary and have since continued to expand their business ventures.

Where are Tami Roman and Kerri Walsh Jennings Now?

From gaining renown for her appearance on ‘The Real World: Los Angeles,’ actress and model Tami went on to solidify her prominence as a musician. After her appearance on ‘Wife Swap,’ the actress appeared in productions like ‘Fall Girls,’ ‘Bid for Love,’ and ‘Girl in the Closet.’ She was also the subject of ‘Tami Ever After.’ She has also recurrently appeared on reality shows. Some of her credits include, ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,’ ‘The Ms. Pat Show,’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ She has also expanded her expertise in direction, production, and writing. She is currently working on ‘Whatever It Takes.’ On the personal front, the online creator enoys life with her husband, Reggie Youngblood, and daughters – Lyric and Jazz.

The athlete and three-time Olympic gold medalist also displayed her skills in handling a household in ‘Wife Swap.’ After her appearance on the show, Kerri continued to showcase her prowess as a volleyball player. She went on to win accolades in the Jinjiang Open and Long Beach Grand Slam. Moscow Grand Slam Fuzhou Open, among others. She competed in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics with partner April Ross. The athlete and online creator is married to Casey Jennings, and the couple share three children – Joseph Michael, Sundance Thomas, and Scout Margery.

Where are Charo and Jill Whelan Now?

From her rise in the ‘60s, the Spanish actress and singer maintained her ubiquitous presence in entertainment. Since her appearance on ‘Wife Swap,’ Charo has appeared in productions like ‘Sharknado 5: Global Swarming’ and ‘The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.’ Not just this, she also went on to compete on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ thrice. She has also displayed her acumen for dancing and movement on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Besides this, the actress has also worked on ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ and ‘Jane The Virgin.’ On the personal front, Charo is currently single since the passing of her husband, Kjell Rasten. She still enjoys life with her son, Shel Rasten.

Having risen to prominence for her work in radio and entertainment, Jill Whelan has consistently broken parameters of excellence. Since swapping responsibilities on reality television, Jill has appeared on ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Take it From the Top,’ and ‘Jon Hamm.’ She has also appeared on the ‘Exeter’ podcast series. On the personal front, Jill tied the knot with Jeff Knapple in 2017 and continues to enjoy life with her sons – Harrison and Grant, born from previous marriages.

Where are Vince Neil and Gunnar Nelson Now?

From mapping his success as a rock artist in the ‘80s, Vince Neil has consistently highlighted his acumen for expression. Since his appearance on the reality show, the heavy metal artist has even performed in high-profile events and tours. He has also continued his association with reality television. The star went on to appear on ‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’ as a cast member. On the personal front, the musician is currently single but enjoys familial bliss with his daughter, Elizabeth.

Vince is also a philanthropist and has raised awareness for cancer since his daughter Skylar Neil passed away from the affliction at the young age of 4. He has also opened a memorial foundation and fund in her honor. Besides this, Vince has also been embroiled in several controversies since his appearance on the reality show. He was charged with a misdemeanor battery for assaulting a woman in 2016. The event followed when the victim approached actor Nicolas Cage for an autograph. However, she was allegedly pulled to the ground by her hair by Vince Neil. Immediately, actor Nicolas Cage intervened and restrained the singer.

Similarly, rock musician Gunnar Nelson has also achieved great success since his appearance on the show. As part of the rock band ‘Nelson,’ Gunnar went on to release new music and even albums. The singer and songwriter has also been on tour since his exit from reality television. On the personal front, the singer enjoys life with his wife, Lila Kersavage. He is also the co-parents of his wife’s three children.

Where are Holly Robinson Peete and Margaret Cho Now?

Having received her start on ‘Sesame Street,’ Holly has consistently climbed the ladder of success. After the show, Holly also appeared on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ ‘American Housewife,’ and ‘Name That Tune.’ Her family also became a focus of Hallmark’s reality series ‘For Peete’s Sake.’ Most recently, the actress competed on season 9 of ‘The Masked Singer’ and authored ‘Charlie Makes A Splash.’ The actress is also an advocate for autism and often speaks about raising a child who is on the autism spectrum. On the personal front, the actress is married to NFL Quarterback Rodney Peete. The couple have since explored new heights with their children – Ryan, Rodney Jr., Robinson, and Roman.

From getting her start in ‘All American Girl’ in the ‘90s, actress, musician, and comedian Margaret has consistently solidified her prominence as an entertainer. After ‘Wife Swap,’ Margaret participated in a documentary film entitled ‘Do I Sound Gay?’ She also launched her podcast titled ‘The Margaret Cho,’ where she invites several eminent personalities in the show business. Most recently, the actress starred in ‘Film Island,’ and ‘The Masked Singer.’ The former burlesque performer has toured as a comic and released comedy specials and albums. On the personal front, the actress has been open about her sexuality following her divorce from her husband, Al Ridenour, in 2015.

Where is Pia Zadora Now? How Did Cloris Leachman Die?

Gaining prominence in regional theatre and Broadway, Pia went on to explore a career in acting and music. The Grammy-nominated musician appeared consecutively on reality shows like ‘Celebrity Ghost Stories’ and ‘Wife Swap.’ The former Cabaret performer has since stepped out of television and movies. However, after over a decade of being inactive, she released another album entitled, ‘All or Nothing at All.’

The Golden Globes winner has also been embroiled in several controversies. The actress was charged with domestic violence, battery, and coercion in June 2013 following an altercation with her teenage son, Jordan. Since then, the actress has sought counseling for impulse control and alcohol consumption. The mother of three (Kady, Jordan, and Kristofer) is currently married to Michael Jeffries.

Similarly, Cloris Leachman has also led a glorious career. The Academy Award winner also achieved new heights after her appearance on reality television. The renowned comic made appearances on ‘The Office,’ ‘Scary Movie 4,’ ‘The Wedding Ringer,’ ‘Hot in Cleveland,’ and ‘Royal Pains’ after ‘Wife Swap.’ The loving entertainer, mother, and grandmother eventually passed away in her house on January 27, 2021, in her sleep. Later, an investigation into her passing was revealed to be a stroke. The actress was cremated a month later, on February 7, 2021.

Where are Sean Lowe and Jason Mesnick Now?

After appearing on season 8 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Sean rose to acclaim. Once again, the television personality appeared on season 17 of ‘The Bachelor.’ He proposed to contestant Catherine Gudici, and the couple married promptly. Since swapping his wife on reality television, the star has appeared on reality shows like ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 4,’ ‘Who Wants to Be A Millionaire,’ and ‘Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition 3.’ The couple enjoy equal bliss as parents of Mia Mejia, Isaiah Hendrix, and Samuel Thomas.

Likewise, Jason Mesnick has also grown exponentially. The season 4 runner-up of ‘The Bachelorette’ reappeared on season 13 of ‘The Bachelor,’ where he proposed to Melissa Rycroft. However, he eventually tied the knot with Molly Malaney. Since their appearance on ‘Wife Swap,’ the couple have recused themselves from reality shows. Instead, they enjoy life with children – Riley and Ty. Jason is currently working as a residential real estate agent.

Where are George Hamilton and Anala Stewart Now? How Did Angela Raiola Die?

From making his mark in entertainment in the late ‘50s, George has consistently progressed. Having starred in productions like Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Godfather: Part III,’ ‘Zorro: The Gay Blade,’ and ‘Love at First Bite,’ George’s legion of credits remains admirable. Since his exit from reality tleevision, the actor has focused on his health and spending time with his family. He has also worked on ‘The Congressman,’ ‘Grace and Frankie’ and ‘2 Broke Girls.’

The successful model, actress, producer, and former wife of George Hamilton was also featured on ‘Wife Swap.’ Since dealing with the drama of house changes, the actress has appeared on ‘DeVanity,’ and ‘Sunny.’ She has also appeared in ‘The Fabulous Allan Carr’ documentary and been a part of ‘Stewarts & Hamiltons’ reality series.

Finally, Angela Raiola also showcased her ability to take over any household in ‘Wife Swap.’ Having received her breakthrough in ‘Mob Wives,’ the television personality grew exponentially. After her appearance on ‘Wife Swap,’ Angela went on to appear in ‘Couples Therapy,’ ‘David Tutera’s CELEBrations,’ and ‘The Dr. Oz Show.’ Ultimately, the author of ‘Bigger Is Better: Real-Life Wisdom from the No-Drama Mama’ passed away on February 18, 2016, at the age of 55 due to persistent health issues and a long battle with cancer.

Where are Corey Feldman and Tommy Davidson Now?

From a prolific career as a child actor to getting embroiled in conflicts and controversies, Corey has consistently climbed several highs and lows. The ‘Gremlins’ actor, who has spoken up about sexual abuse in Hollywood, went on to appear in ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ Since the show, he has also been a part of ‘Corey’s Angeles,’ a musical group. Corey is also an advocate and has accused Charlie Sheen of allegedly assaulting him as a child. He has also spoken up for lengthening the statute of limitations on sexual abuses perpetrated against children. Despite the ups and downs in life, the star enjoys happiness with his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell. He also enjoys spending time with his son, Zen.

Similarly, Tommy Davidson has also grown as an entertainer and actor post his appearance on ‘Wife Swap.’ The father of two (Isaiah and Jillian) is married to Amanda Moore and has recently appeared in ‘Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens,’ ‘Frat Pack,’ and ‘The Neighborhood.’ While the actor has not released any comedy specials at the latest, he is still renowned as a skilled comic. The online creator has also dabbled in music and production. Fans can find the latest updates about his tours and music on his website.

Where are CeCe Peniston and Kellie Williams Now?

The renowned singer and songwriter who became the first woman to perform in South Africa post-Apartheid has consistently dabbled in numerous projects. Since her exit from the show, the former beauty queen and musician has expanded on her legacy as an acclaimed singer. On the personal front, the television personality likes to remain tight-lipped and not divulge information about her dating life.

Similarly, actress Kellie Williams has grown exponentially since swapping household duties with the musician on ‘Wife Swap.’ The ‘Family Matters’ actress went on to work on productions like ‘Christmas in Carolina’ and ‘A Family Matters Christmas.’ On the personal front, Kellie continues to enjoy life with her husband Hannibal and their children – Hannah and John.

Where are Robert Carradine and Terrell Owens Now?

From making his debut in the ‘70s, Robert has consistently grown as an actor and entertainer. The ‘Django Unchained’ actor has since appeared in works like ‘Doubt,’ ‘Doomsday,’ ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and ‘James Blondes.’ The father of Ever, Marika, and Ian continues to enjoy life with his wife, Susan Snyder.

With a career spanning over three decades, the NFL wide receiver also helmed the responsibilities of a household on ‘Wife Swap.’ Since his time on the show, the athlete has played with the American Flag Football League as captain for Team Owens. He is currently signed with Fan Controlled Football. On the personal front, the television personality likes to remain tight-lipped. Nonetheless, he still shares several milestones with his loved ones and children – Terique, Kylee, Atlin, and Dasha.

