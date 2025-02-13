Wild Cards Renewed For Season 3 at CBC

Crime-solving is far from over for Detective Cole Ellis and con woman Max Mitchell! The Cinemaholic can confirm that CBC has renewed the police procedural drama series ‘Wild Cards’ for its third season. Filming will begin in Vancouver in August this year. Michael Konyves will return as showrunner, with James Genn back to direct. The second season of the show is currently on air, which makes the renewal an early present for the fans.

Season 1 ends with two revelations: the expose of Olivier, Max’s estranged husband, and his capture; and Max’s double-crossing after she stole the Imperial Egg that she was helping Cole recover. Episode 10 also reveals that Max knows who killed Cole’s brothers and has proof of it. The finale thus puts our two lead characters in conflict as Max has compromised Cole’s trust in her. If anything, both have to work hard toward rebuilding their trust in each other if they intend to work together to solve crimes.

From a street racing ring to a paranoid biomedical engineer to a tennis legend’s murder, the cases at hand are complex and will require the two to work hard. However, their personal issues shouldn’t get in the way, no matter how overwhelming they are. Will they be able to figure themselves out while searching for criminals? Season 2 has the answers. Max and Cole’s charming chemistry, underscored by their unmissable mutual attraction, reaches a new height in Season 2 as they try to cope with their issues, knowing they need each other physically and emotionally. And yet, we have Cole looking for his brother’s killer while Max is working with her father, George, to hit a bigger jackpot, but under the radar. High stakes all the way!

Considering Season 2 has yet to end, actors most likely to return for Season 3 are Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis, Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell, Jason Priestley as George Graham, Terry Chen as Chief Li, and Karin Konoval as Commissioner Russo. It waits to be seen whether Martin Sheen will return as Detective Joseph Edwards.

Recent high-profile projects shot in Vancouver include ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Resident Alien,’ and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

Read More: Deal or No Deal Island Renewed For Season 3 at NBC