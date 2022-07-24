Will Derrick Die? Is Jordan Cox Leaving P-Valley?

Keyshawn AKA Miss Mississippi’s relationship with her abusive boyfriend Derrick forms one of the most enthralling storylines of Starz’s drama series ‘P-Valley.’ Even after suffering severe hurt, Keyshawn continues to live with her toxic partner despite the help Diamond offers to her. She even patiently tries to start a new chapter of their intricate togetherness upon leaving The Pynk but her patience reaches a limit when she finds out that Derrick has started to hurt her children. The revelation leads Keyshawn to keep a loaded gun with her to kill Derrick. So, will she manage to do that? If yes, is Jordan Cox departing from the show? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Derrick Die?

Derrick always has been an abusive partner for Keyshawn. Upon witnessing her suffering, Diamond intervenes and asks Derrick to treat her well. Still, Keyshawn points a gun at Diamond to protect her boyfriend. After leaving The Pynk, she aspires for a fresh start in her life with Derrick. But her hopes for a better life with him vanishes when she realizes that he has been hitting their children. Since she cannot tolerate her children getting hurt, Keyshawn decides to run away from Derrick but fails. With no other option in front of her, Keyshawn takes a loaded gun and awaits Derrick a day to kill him. But she refrains from executing her plan at the last minute.

However, it doesn’t mean that Keyshawn is incapable of killing Derrick. In the seventh episode of season 2, Hailey Colton AKA Autumn Night meets Keyshawn and reminds her that she should do something about Derrick before he destroys her and her children’s lives completely. As someone who had to deal with an abusive boyfriend, Hailey can relate to Keyshawn’s struggles. She extends her support to Keyshawn so that the latter can escape from Derrick as Hailey has escaped from Montavius. Hailey also reminds Keyshawn to save her children from Derrick seemingly by killing him so that she wouldn’t end up being another Hailey, who couldn’t save her child.

Keyshawn and Hailey’s alliance shows that Derrick’s life is in immense danger. Even if Keyshawn fails to muster up the courage to pull the trigger, Hailey may help her kill Derrick in some other way. Like Mercedes Woodbine kills Montavius to save Hailey from him, Hailey may kill Derrick so that Keyshawn’s children will be unharmed. Considering these possibilities, Derrick’s death is a possibility. Still, these possibilities do not ensure the character’s death. Keyshawn may prefer running away from Derrick to an unknown place with her children to escape from him rather than killing him.

Since Derrick’s death is a possible narrative development, admirers of the show must be alarmed about the possibility of Jordan Cox’s departure from the show as well. Here’s what we know about the same.

Is Jordan Cox Leaving P-Valley?

Neither Starz nor Jordan Cox has announced the departure of the actor from ‘P-Valley.’ Cox’s exit from the show is expected to depend upon Keyshawn’s decision concerning killing Derrick. If she kills her abusive boyfriend, concluding the story arc of Derrick, we will most likely see Cox parting ways with the drama series. If Keyshawn decides to run away from Derrick and Chucalissa with Hailey’s help, we may see her storyline progressing with Derrick attempting to find her as Montavius does when Hailey escapes from him.

Considering that Diamond has still feelings for Keyshawn, the latter may find comfort and shelter in the former. If that’s the case, Derrick may remain a pivotal character in the show as we can expect tensions to rise between him and Diamond. Such a possible development will also ensure Cox’s commitment to the show. In light of these possibilities and factors, we conclude that Cox’s future in the show most likely will depend upon Keyshawn’s decision concerning killing or running away from Derrick. If she chooses to put an end to Derrick’s life, we may see the last of Cox in the show soon.

