Will Marian and Tom Raikes End Up Together in The Gilded Age? Theories

Like in ‘Downton Abbey,’ romance is an important component of the narrative in Julian Fellowes’ ‘The Gilded Age.’ As the storyline starts to shape up in the first season, prospects of romance start to bloom around certain characters. Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) is the audience surrogate. After discovering that her late father has left her penniless, Marian comes to New York to live with her aunts Agnes and Ada. Despite the current hardships, her family belongs to old money, and she immediately gains access to polite society. Meanwhile, Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel) is the young lawyer that takes care of the legal matters for Marian after her father’s death. He also waives his fees realizing that she has almost nothing to her name. Raikes is clearly interested in Marian, and she is at least fond of him. If you are wondering whether they will end up together, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Marian and Tom Raikes End Up Together?

The way Marian and Raikes’ relationship is progressing, we can safely assume that Fellowes and his writers have some plans for them. In episode 2, Raikes writes to Marian, informing her that he is coming to New York. Aware that he has waived his fees, Agnes tells Marian to invite him for tea. She seems to be one of the most ardent adherents of the rules and regulations of her society. As a result, she is quite prejudicial toward everyone whom she doesn’t consider her social equal.

In episode 2, she and Ada discuss Marian’s future. Pragmatic as always, Agnes doesn’t think that a penniless girl like Marian can afford to marry someone like Raikes, who doesn’t have much to his name himself. According to her, marriage is about security and maybe affection. Love should not ever enter in that conversation. Interestingly, when Raikes arrives, he can’t be more apparent in his display of interest toward Marian, much to the irritation of Agnes. He reveals that he is looking to get a job in New York so that he can move to the city. Marian, who seems to be blissfully unaware of his feelings, doesn’t know how to respond to this.

However, Raikes is not the only man interested in Marian. Larry Russell (Harry Richardson), the son of George and Bertha Russell, is also drawn toward her calm and collected personality. They meet when he saves Ada’s dog. However, Agnes doesn’t have a high opinion of Larry either. If money is the reason for her objection against a potential union between Marian and Raikes, she doesn’t like Larry as a match for Marian because he represents new money.

Ada also speculates on a possible relationship between Marian and Oscar. Agnes incredulously mentions the fact that they are first cousins. Ironically, quite a few marriages at the time in America did happen between first cousins. But other points are solid. Oscar is seeking a large fortune to marry into; he will never be satisfied with a girl who has nothing.

‘The Gilded Age’ is still very much a new show. We will know in time what the creators have plans for Marian and Raikes. He can be a prominent love interest for her and be part of the narrative for several seasons to come. Or, he can be a brief fling, or even a distraction, before Marian’s real romantic partner is revealed.

