Winter House Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Bravo TV’s ‘Winter House’ focuses on a group of friends who go on a 14-day vacation to the scenic holiday destination of Stowe, Vermont. Amongst snowy skiing slopes and tall glasses of beer, the gang lets loose to party as much as possible. As friendships new and old are tested under the strain of wild encounters, exciting romantic relationships are established over late-night conversations and dips in hot tubs.

The show is a spinoff of ‘Summer House’ and sees characters from the same as well as from ‘Southern Charm.’ Fans were highly entertained by the wild adventures of the group, set against the winter wonderland of New England. Understandably, many are wishing for another installment of the show as it truly represents the easy entertainment that only reality television can provide. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Winter House’ season 2.

Winter House Season 2 Release Date

‘Winter House’ season 1 premiered on October 20, 2021, and concluded on November 24, 2021. The season comprises six episodes with a runtime of approximately 60 minutes each.

Yes, we know you’re wondering about season 2 of the show. Here’s what we can tell you. As of now, there’s no official information regarding the second season of ‘Winter House.’ However, we do know that the show will not have a reunion special as the storylines of its maiden run will be explored in ‘Southern Charm’ season 8 and ‘Summer House’ season 6.

Nonetheless, we believe that it is likely that the show will return for a second installment. This ‘Summer House’ spinoff with its winter setup provides a nice change for long-time fans of the original show and was received well by most. Surely Bravo TV will want to tap into its popularity, right?

Since the production of season 1 roughly took around a month and the upcoming seasons of ‘Summer House’ and ‘Southern Charm’ are reportedly scheduled to release in early and mid-2022, we expect ‘Winter House’ season 2 to air in 2022. Thus, we will hopefully see the second season of ‘Winter House’ sometime in Q4 2022. However, whilst this is a safe assumption to make, we still have to wait for an official announcement!

Winter House Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 1 of the show features Amanda Batula, Gabrielle Kniery, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Julia McGuire. We also see Kyle Cooke, Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver, Austen Kroll, Jason Cameron, and Craig Conover. If season 2 is a possibility, many of these faces are likely to return. Since several of the cast members are part of shows like ‘Summer House’ and ‘Southern Charm’ as well, it is not a stretch to assume that they may feature in a second edition of the show. However, new faces can definitely be expected.

Winter House Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

If season 2 gets greenlit, it will likely take its cast to a scenic location during wintertime. It is possible that we will return to Stowe, Vermont. However, a new location might be selected as well. What is certain is that we will get to see the tearful arguments and flirty interactions between the friends that make up the essence of the show. Winter activities will definitely be explored and we’re sure the alcohol will be free-flowing. Now, all we have to do is wait for the official renewal announcement!

