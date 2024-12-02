How Did Carter Break His Arm in Yellowstone?

In the fifth season of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone,’ Carter presents himself as a grown boy, even surprising John Dutton, who lets him know that he will be fired from the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch if he decides to grow a beard. The Dutton patriarch does not want the kid to remind him of the passing of time. The protagonist’s surprise is not an exaggeration since Carter has transformed himself into a fine young boy a while after arriving at the ranch with Beth Dutton, who, more or less, becomes his mother figure. However, more than his growth spurt, what leaves the viewers confused is his broken arm! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Carter Sustains an Injury While Riding John Dutton’s Horse

The fifth season of ‘Yellowstone’ begins with John Dutton’s appointment as the governor of Montana. The owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch had to put a temporary stop to his life as a cowboy to become the head of the state. He spends more time in Helena, taking care of his official duties and the threat of Market Equities. Because of these commitments and priorities, John hasn’t been able to look after his horse and cattle. Therefore, Rip Wheeler decides to take his boss’ horse out of the stable and for a spin so that the animal’s condition won’t worsen without any riding.

In the second episode of the installment, Rip sees the situation as a chance to teach Carter the basics of cowboying. The former asks the young boy to ride John’s horse and join other cowboys to manage the ranch’s cattle. The kid follows the instructions and gradually learns to handle the cows on horseback. His excitement increases when Lloyd Pierce encourages him to go after a pair of cows. In his excitement, Carter rides the horse after the cattle at a rapid speed, only for it to step in a hole. The young boy and his horse fall to the ground, and the former breaks his arm. Since the animal’s injury won’t be healed, Rip kills it in front of the kid, who watches the same, holding his broken arm.

Carter’s injury is his first taste of the challenges associated with cowboying. Even though he has been helping the cowboys at the ranch one way or another ever since his arrival at the place with Beth, he hasn’t figured out what it really means to be one among them until he injures not only himself but also the horse. Although the lesson he learns is harsh, it helps him become a better fit at the Dutton Ranch. The experience also makes him prepare for the unexpected while working and living in the place. Unfortunately, these unforeseen developments include unintentionally causing Colby’s death.

Interestingly, Carter breaks his arm around the same time Tate Dutton sustains a similar injury. However, the latter breaks his arm after his car ends up in an accident, causing the death of his younger brother, John. Thus, in the first few episodes of the fifth season, both boys suffer from a broken arm.

