Yellowstone: Who is Travis’ Girlfriend? What is Her Name? Who Plays Her?

The thirteenth episode of the fifth season of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ introduces the girlfriend of Travis Wheatley, a renowned and skilled horseman with a decades-long relationship with the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In the first half of the episode, Beth Dutton lands in Texas from Montana to oversee the sale of a horse that belongs to her establishment. She is welcomed by Travis’ partner, who does not introduce herself with her name. When Beth learns who she really is, the former is shocked to learn that a woman can actually tolerate Travis’ arrogance to be his partner! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Travis Wheatley’s Girlfriend is Named Sadie

Even though the thirteenth episode of season 5 does not explicitly reveal the name of Travis Wheatley’s girlfriend, the end credits section helps us identify her. The horseman’s partner is named Sadie, and she is into horses and cowboy culture as much as he is. Throughout the Western drama, Travis has proved to be a handful in several instances. Within the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, there may not be many who have the guts to ask the mighty and scary Beth Dutton to strip naked. Naturally, it is not a surprise that she hates him immensely. What is surprising is that the same man has a girlfriend.

However, the surprise may not last once we know more about Sadie. She is someone who can admire Travis’ arrogance since she, as part of the cowboy culture of the Lone Star State, knows that not many can boast about doing things he does. Through Sadie’s POV, the show establishes how good Travis is on horseback. As he rides a horse with sheer elegance and control, even Beth understands why Sadie has fallen for him. In a way, she is not that different from her guest from Montana. They both are women who have fallen for the grace of men on horseback. Therefore, we can see Sadie as a Texan version of Beth.

Bella Hadid Plays Sadie in Yellowstone

Bella Hadid, a fashion model who has appeared in over 35 covers of Vogue, plays Sadie in ‘Yellowstone.’ In the last decade, she was considered one of the most successful and highest-paid models in the world. Hadid was named the Model of the Year by various reputed fashion organizations for multiple years, making her one of the most acclaimed figures in the industry. As far as her acting career is concerned, she has appeared in Hulu’s comedy-drama series ‘Ramy’ and several video productions. Hadid’s inclusion in the ‘Yellowstone’ cast is not accidental. She is a renowned equestrian who has participated in several competitions, such as Taylor Sheridan, the show’s co-creator who plays Travis.

Hadid’s love for horses has been part of her life since her childhood. Before becoming an established model, she aspired to compete in the Olympics as an equestrian. Her passion reignited after she became a successful model, leading her to hundreds of competitions. She has displayed her skills and grace at events and competitions conducted by the National Cutting Horse Association. In December 2024, she even won the 2024 NCHA Limited Age Event (LAE) Rookie of the Year, a remarkable honor when it comes to horse riding. In one way or another, horses have significantly affected or influenced the model’s life.

Hadid met her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, a renowned rodeo star, cowboy, and an NCHA Hall of Famer, at a horse show. Together, they have been able to promote the sport worldwide. “Adan is a master at his craft as a performance horseman, and he’s played an integral role in elevating not only the sport of cutting but also the broader category of equestrian sports. Bella, too, has been incredible to collaborate with. Her global influence has helped accelerate awareness of the sport,” Deirdre Lester, the CEO of the Western sports and entertainment company Teton Ridge, told W Magazine.

Read More: Yellowstone: Who is Cade? Who Plays Him?