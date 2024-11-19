Yellowstone: Who is Cade? Who Plays Him?

In the tenth episode of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone,’ Kayce Dutton sets out to confirm that the suspicions of his sister, Beth Dutton, about the death of their father, John Dutton, are right. When she lets him know that their adoptive brother, Jamie Dutton, and his partner, Sarah Atwood, killed John, he reaches out to Cade McPhereson, a mysterious character the episode introduces. The livestock commissioner does not reveal much about his contact, but he seems experienced and knowledgeable when it comes to “black work,” as his friend puts it. Cade can also be seen as a window into Kayce’s past! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cade is an Old Friend of Kayce Dutton

‘Yellowstone’ does not reveal how Kayce Dutton knows Cade. However, their relationship is much more than an ordinary friendship. It is evident that the mysterious character really cares for his friend, especially when he refers to the latter as a “brother.” The nature of their relationship indicates that the two of them might have served in the United States Navy together. Even though no frequent references establish it, Kayce is a veteran. The fourth season finale reveals that he was part of the U.S. Navy SEAL through flashback scenes. He joined the force when his relationship with his father, John Dutton, turned sour.

Cade can be a compatriot who served in the Navy with Kayce. Their brotherly attachment, even after several years of no communication, reminds us of the strength of the relationship between soldiers who trust each other to safeguard their lives. Kayce was discharged from the military service after several missions that went wrong. Similarly, Cade must have departed from the force to build a career as a hitman or a “black work” specialist, as his friend describes it. The set of guns stored inside his house adds weight to this theory. Since he also knows all about EMRS, a clandestine organization for the rest of the world, he must be part of the same covert realm.

Taylor Sheridan, who created the series with John Linson, conceived the character with attention to detail. Even though the episode does not spoon-feed information concerning him, several minor details help us figure out who he really is. His valuation of a hit ordered to kill John reveals that he is all too familiar with similar highly secretive assignments, which clarifies his presence in the line of work.

Jake McLaughlin Portrays Cade in Yellowstone

Jake McLaughlin, an Iraq War veteran, portrays Cade in ‘Yellowstone.’ After his military service, he auditioned for the role of Specialist Gordon Bonner in Paul Haggis’ crime drama film ‘In the Valley of Elah,’ which is set during the Iraq War. After delivering guest appearances in several renowned shows such as ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘Cold Case,’ he became part of the main cast of the second season of Starz’s drama series ‘Crash.’ Jake is also known for playing Aaron Karev, the brother of Justin Chambers’ Alex Karev, in the long-running medical series ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Jake headlined NBC’s fantasy drama series ‘Believe.’ In the show, the actor plays William Tate, Jr., a death row inmate. He is also featured in over fifty episodes of ABC’s thriller series ‘Quantico’ as Ryan Booth, an FBI undercover agent. Jake can be seen in Apple TV+’s crime drama ‘Black Bird’ as Gary Hall, the brother of the convicted serial killer Larry Hall. The actor currently plays Michael Ormewood, a homicide detective of the Atlanta PD, in ABC’s police procedural series ‘Will Trent.’ Looking ahead, Jake will appear in Judd Bloch’s thriller film ‘Black Diamond,’ starring alongside Inbar Lavi. He is also part of the cast of Jason Eric Perlman’s sci-fi movie ‘Site,’ headlined by Arielle Kebbel and Theo Rossi.

