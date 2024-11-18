Yellowstone: Is the 6666 Four Sixes Vodka Real? Where to Buy?

The tenth episode of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ depicts Rip Wheeler’s life in Texas through several flashback scenes set before the death of John Dutton. These sequences reveal that Beth Dutton visited her husband when he was in the “Cattle Country” with a group of cowboys. Beth took her partner to The Barfield to cherish a night together privately. In the middle of the night, the couple went to Paramount Recreation Club to enjoy a drink. Beth ordered vodka, which the bartender served her from a bottle produced by the Four Sixes Ranch, a real-life ranch that is also known as the 6666 Ranch. While the establishment has a beverage label, we may not find the drink the main character tried in the episode in real life!

6666 Four Sixes Vodka is Not Available in the Markets Now

As of now, the Four Sixes Ranch hasn’t officially launched the vodka presented in ‘Yellowstone.’ The ranch indeed sells various beverages through its “6666 Grit & Glory” label. However, the vodka is not one of them. The real-life product the establishment sells that comes close to the same is the vodka cocktail, which is sold in three different variations. Paloma blends the rich flavors of grapefruit, tangy lime, and earthy tequila. Margarita combines lime and citrus also with tequila flavoring. Strawberry Daiquiri offers the flavor of rum with strawberries and notes of citrus fruits. Apart from these flavored vodka cocktails, 6666 Grit & Glory does not currently sell ordinary vodka.

Having said that, the Four Sixes Ranch may debut the vodka soon. The inclusion of the same in the ‘Yellowstone’ episode can be seen as a preview of what to expect from the 6666 Grit & Glory label in the future. Over the years, numerous fictional products presented in television shows have found their way into markets worldwide. Maison Lavaux’s perfumes Heartbreak and Lavande de Lavaux were launched in real life after their appearances in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris.’ Similarly, 6666 Four Sixes Vodka may become available in the markets one day. Since Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of the series, is the co-owner of the Four Sixes Ranch in reality, he may not find it difficult to release the same for viewers to enjoy.

Until the vodka hits the shelves, the ardent admirers of ‘Yellowstone’ and the Four Sixes Ranch may need to satisfy themselves with vodka cocktails. All three variations of the product are available to buy in stores across the country. The specific locations of these places can be accessed through the official website of 6666 Grit & Glory. While these cocktails are not available to buy through the same website, there are alternatives to consider for shopping instantly. The beverage label also offers mixed cocktails in variations such as Old Fashioned, American Mule, and Margarita. In addition, ranch water in four flavors and craft beer in three variations are available to shop online.

The significance of 6666 Four Sixes Vodka lies in the realization that sinks in Beth Dutton after she encounters the product. The businesswoman seemingly understands that she can increase the revenue of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch by launching similar beverages, which will help her save the property from the financial challenges it faces. She may try to follow in the footsteps of the Four Sixes Ranch to make her company a household name in Montana like the former is in Texas. Since Market Equities is targeting the Dutton Ranch through Jamie Dutton, Beth may need to increase the valuation of her family business, and the fictional 6666 Four Sixes Vodka inspires her to do it.

