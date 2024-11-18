Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 10 Recap: The Apocalypse of Change

The tenth episode of the fifth season of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone,’ titled ‘The Apocalypse of Change,’ revolves around the aftermath of John Dutton’s death. Beth Dutton swears to find out how her father passed away while grieving his loss. The elimination of Montana’s governor gives Market Equities and Sarah Atwood a long-awaited opportunity to move forward with their developmental project, this time by backing Jamie Dutton to be the next head of the state. Kayce Dutton and Rip Wheeler mourn the death of John with the people around them while being concerned about the fate and future of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Beth Dutton Learned About Life in the Cattle Country

‘The Apocalypse of Change’ begins with flashback scenes depicting Rip Wheeler and his cowboys’ lives in Texas. Teeter confronted death at a short distance when a rattlesnake crawled on top of her, forcing her boss to catch it by hand and kill it. The group encountered many more highly venomous snakes throughout their temporary settlement, making them set up their tents elsewhere. While Rip was helping his crew settle in the highly unpredictable Texan land, Beth arrived at the place and located him using a GPS tracker planted in his wallet. On her way, a policewoman stopped her to ask her to drive within the speed limit.

When the officer asked Beth to thank her husband for being a cowboy, she was surprised to know how much the culture is respected and celebrated in the “Cattle Country.” After locating Rip, she took him to a hotel for some private time. They went to a speakeasy bar as the night grew, and she ordered vodka. When the bartender served a bottle produced by the Four Sixes Ranch, also known as the 6666 Ranch, she realized that the revenue of any ranch can be expanded in different ways. While she pondered about the same, Rip revealed that it was the first time he traveled beyond the borders of Montana, shocking her.

Beth Dutton Becomes Convinced That Jamie and Sarah Killed John

In the present time, Beth decides to confront her adoptive brother, Jamie, concerning the death of John. As she prepares to leave her home, she comes across Summer Higgins, who has to complete her term of house arrest in the place whether or not the former likes it. Beth reveals to the environmentalist that the house arrest was a trick her father pulled to convince the latter to stay with him. Since Summer has been a free woman all along, she can pack her things and leave. Her adversary leaves her at the ranch, only for Rip to take her to the airport.

Beth then shows up at Jamie’s office unannounced. He becomes stunned and scared after seeing her, which explains why he does not even lock the door to his office. His adoptive sister asks him about his involvement in John’s death, only for him to remain silent without facing her. His behavior convinces Beth that he is behind what really happened to her loved one. She clarifies to him that she will be the last person he will see right before he dies, indicating that his death is not far away. On her way out of the office, she runs into Sarah, who wants to discuss the future of her company’s project with the attorney general.

Sarah provokes Beth, forcing the latter to handle the former physically. The businesswoman asks for the Capitol Police, but Jamie intervenes not to call the officers. Beth calls her brother, Kayce, and tells him that Jamie and Sarah are behind their father’s death. When he learns that his adoptive sibling doesn’t even care to deny any involvement in the predicament, the livestock commissioner becomes convinced about his guilt. He calls Cade, a friend who knows about firms that offer “logistical solutions” to businesses. When Kayce asks which company is likely to be behind the assignment, he replies that it can be EMRS based in Houston.

The Inheritance of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Becomes a Matter of Contention

Since John Dutton is no longer alive, the future of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch becomes a matter of severe importance. The consensus is that Kayce will inherit the ranch or at least a major portion of the same, which makes Lloyd Pierce wonder whether it is time to look for a new job. The livestock commissioner asks his son, Tate Dutton, whether he would want to run the ranch when he grows up. Tate is interested in working at the place, but he is unsure about running it independently, especially after the same role killed his grandfather.

It appears that Kayce is interested in inheriting the ranch, but only if Tate is ready to operate it. Since the boy clarifies his decision, he may not be eager to be at the helm of the family business, especially since he is not even a cowboy. Still, he doesn’t want the property to end up in an outsider’s hands. The Dutton Ranch is the home of his late second child. He cannot let outsiders do whatever they want where his baby is buried. Therefore, Beth and Rip may inherit the ranch. Since they are currently running the businesses associated with the property, they are also experienced enough to keep John’s legacy intact.

However, inheriting the ranch may not be an easy procedure. Sarah and Jamie have been devising a plan to move against John’s efforts to protect his property using conservation laws. The attorney general even gives Market Equities the green light to proceed with the planning phase of the company’s developmental project. He expects to seize the ranch for the firm within a year. Sarah is elated to learn the timeline, and she rewards her partner by letting him have sex with her in his office. She tells him that he should learn to enjoy the spoils of his victories, which include herself and his potential election as Montana’s next governor.

