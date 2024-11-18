Yellowstone: Will Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood Break Up or Stay Together?

In the second part of the fifth season of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone,’ the intensity of Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood’s relationship increases, but not without several complexities affecting them. Even though the businesswoman’s decision to kill her partner’s adoptive father, John Dutton, becomes advantageous for the attorney general, the latter is not cold-blooded enough to accept the startling death. When she does not hesitate to celebrate the turn of events that benefit her company, Market Equities, Jamie struggles to come to terms with it. That’s one reason he expresses his guilt and sadness before his sister, Beth Dutton, in the tenth episode of the installment. Does that mean he is ready to move beyond Sarah? SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jamie and Sarah’s Relationship May Not Survive the Result of the Governor Election

Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood are not ordinary lovebirds who fall for each other. They are two immensely selfish individuals who ultimately only care about their present and potential gains. The relationship they form is built on the mutual advantage they cherish because of their partnership. While Sarah gains a potent, influential bureaucrat to serve Market Equities, Jamie targets the endless resources of the multi-billion-dollar company to climb the political ladder in the state of Montana. He knows that his partner can help him get elected as the state’s new governor.

“It’s interesting, the connection between Sarah and Jamie. I can’t tell. Are these real feelings? Are they both using each other? Is one using the other? Is there something at play here?” Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie, told Swooon. The actor’s words indicate that Jamie and Sarah most likely do not intend to remain together forever. The moment they get what they want, they may walk away. Interestingly, the chances of their separation are higher if they do not get what they want. If Jamie cannot become the governor of Montana, Sarah’s focus may turn to the newly elected head of the state rather than the attorney general.

Similarly, if Jamie wins the governor election and Market Equities fails to acquire the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, he no longer needs the company. He can walk away from Sarah and the trouble she continues to create in the lives of the Duttons. He may even try to convince Beth Dutton that Sarah is the only person behind their father’s murder. She may not readily believe him, but she may consider his words. After losing nearly all of her loved ones to death, she may hesitate to kill a brother, even though they do not share the same blood. Considering these possibilities, the chances of Jamie and Sarah staying together are low.

Jamie’s Guilt and Beth’s Warning May Cause His Separation From Sarah

Ever since the death of John Dutton, Jamie has been visibly struggling with his guilt. Even though his adoptive father was a threat to his growth, he cannot easily forget that he became who he is because of the former’s generosity and kindness. When Beth confronts him in the tenth episode of the fifth season, these realizations sink in him, which makes him silent. Practically, Sarah’s actions have benefited him greatly. He is not only the frontrunner to win the governor’s election but also the only candidate who has a billion-dollar-worth company’s backing. However, these are not enough for him to attain peace and comfort.

Jamie hasn’t been able to experience a sense of relief or comfort after knowing that he greenlit the assassination of John. His mental struggles may only increase when Beth and Kayce Dutton continue to unravel the mystery behind their father’s demise. He may succeed in facing his sister again because of their enmity, but the guilt he will experience when his brother stands before him can be immense and intolerable. Kayce trusts him even when the rest of his family members turn against him, which makes his betrayal all the more overwhelming. If Jamie cannot lift this weight off his chest, he may not forgive Sarah for placing the same on him, potentially causing their separation.

Jamie is not known for being emotionally strong. Throughout the five seasons of ‘Yellowstone,’ he has broken down multiple times. If history repeats itself in the upcoming episodes of the Western drama, the cost of it will most likely be his relationship with Sarah.

