Young Sheldon Season 7 Set to Begin Shooting in Los Angeles in Early 2024

The seventh season of CBS’ hit comedy series ‘Young Sheldon’ is set to commence filming in Los Angeles, California in early 2024. The show follows Sheldon Cooper, a young genius who jumped ahead by four grades to enter high school alongside his less-intellectual older brother. Sheldon faces difficulties in making himself understood by his family, friends, and neighbors, and struggles with his unusual intellectual capabilities. Meanwhile, his twin sister does not possess his extraordinary intellect, but excels in understanding people and possesses a clearer perspective on the future that awaits the young genius.

The show, a spin-off prequel to CBS’ acclaimed series ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ was created by Chuck Lorre, the creator of the original show, along with Steven Molaro. Lore has also created several other successful sitcoms including ‘Two and a Half Men,’ ‘Dharma & Greg,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ and ‘Grace Under Fire.’ On the other hand, Molaro served as a writer on ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ and also worked on the shows ‘iCarly,’ ‘What I Like About You,’ ‘Complete Savages,’ and ‘The Amanda Show.’

The series stars Iain Armitage (‘Big Little Lies’) as Sheldon Cooper, Zoe Perry (‘The Family’ and ‘Scandal’) as Mary Cooper, Lance Barber (‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ and ‘The Comeback’) as George Cooper Sr., Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper, Raegan Revord (‘Modern Family’ and ‘Grace and Frankie’) as Missy Cooper, Matt Hobby (‘Hart of Dixie’ and ‘The Grinder’) as Pastor Jeff.

The cast also includes Annie Potts (‘The Fosters’ and ‘Chicago Med’) as Connie “Meemaw” Tucker, Wyatt McClure (‘Teachers’) as William “Billy” Sparks, and Emily Osment (‘Young & Hungry’ and ‘Hannah Montana’) as Amanda “Mandy” McAllister. Additionally, Jim Parsons who plays adult Sheldon in the original show appears as the narrator of the series. The cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

‘Young Sheldon’ first premiered on CBS in September 2017 and consistently garnered good viewership. In 2021, after the conclusion of the fourth season, the show achieved the rare feat of being renewed for three seasons altogether. At the time, Kelly Kahl, who served as the president of CBS Entertainment, announced, “The humor, warmth, and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

While the plot details of the upcoming season have not been unveiled officially, it is expected to follow the tragic storyline of George Cooper Sr.’s death. As per the timeline described in ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ Sheldon is supposed to be 14 years old when his father dies, the same age he is going to be in the seventh season.

Though the new seasons of the show traditionally premiere around Fall, the production of the seventh season met with delays due to the initiation of WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The filming is now expected to begin early next year in Los Angeles, where the earlier seasons were also shot, particularly at the Morella Avenue, Van Nuys High School, and First Christian Church of North Hollywood.

