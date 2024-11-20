Where Was Zombieverse Season 2 Filmed?

Season 2 of ‘Zombieverse,’ or ‘Zombieverse: New Blood,’ expands upon the locations of the South Korean Netflix reality show, with contestants facing a variety of new challenges across shifting battlegrounds. The story continues from season one, with the villain, Hong-chul, surviving and developing a rare mutation that lets him walk among the undead while retaining his consciousness. The survivors must capture him if they are to stand any chance of developing a cure and combat the rapidly spreading virus. The second season of the zombie survival series starts off on an island, with the contestants moving toward Seoul with Hong-chul, making their way through zombie-infested resorts, trains, and apartment complexes.

Zombieverse Season 2 Filming Locations

‘Zombieverse’ Season 2 was filmed on location across South Korea in Yangyang County, Jeju Island, and Seoul. Principal photography was likely carried out in late 2023 or early 2024. The cast and crew members appeared to have enjoyed the shenanigans behind the scenes as they embraced the comedic aspect of the reality show wholeheartedly.

Jeju Island, South Korea

Season 2 of ‘Zombieverse’ begins on Jeju Island, the largest island of South Korea, situated off the southwestern coast of the mainland. The quarantine facility seen in the show while the contestants are on the island is actually an under-construction resort, which became the ideal filming set. The Burger Yo Jeju Main Branch on Gwideok 11-gil became the survivors’ lodging. The burger joint and cafe is a popular attraction thanks to open-air seating, which treats customers to the salty sea breeze as they enjoy their signature hamburgers. For the emergency pickup in the show, the contestants ventured to Odeung-dong, a neighborhood in central Jeju-si that sits on elevated terrain.

Yangyang County, South Korea

The contestants’ journey in ‘Zombieverse’ season 2 continued by road in Yangyang County in Gangwon Province. Situated on the northeastern coast of the country, Yangyang-gun is sparsely populated and features picturesque scenes of mountains dotted with ancient shrines and sandy beaches. Here, filming was conducted at The Stand, a lounge and cafe with a rooftop infinity pool. Situated on 596-6, Hagwangjeong-ri, the establishment is known for its beachfront views, luxurious rooftop arrangements, and seafood cuisine.

Just down the street from The Stand, the production team set up shop at the Booker’s Beach Motel on 25 Hajodae 3-gil. Only a two-minute walk away from the beach, the property has a quintessential motel look that the show put to use, with production designers turning it into a postapocalyptic sight to behold. When the survivors are on a road trip to Seoul from Yangyang and halt for a break, the location seen is the Mongil Rest Stop. The highway between Seoul and Yangyang is dotted with such rest stops that provide amenities and refreshments for travelers.

Seoul, South Korea

The final destination of ‘Zombieverse’ season 2, the capital city of Seoul, provided a number of filming locations for the installment. Among them, the Kyunghee University Graduate School of Peace and Welfare stands out for its thrilling survival scenario and backdrops. Located in Namyangju-si, the quaint campus is located at a distance from the city, surrounded by rolling hills and greenery, making its isolated backdrop ideal for the show. Established in 1984 with the aim of training world leaders for the promotion of human welfare, the institute was awarded the UNESCO Prize for Peace Education in 1993. The school campus features four main buildings with indoor and outdoor sports facilities. Seoul is the main filming hub of South Korea, with its metropolitan area presenting a variety of landscapes and advanced movie studios. Other reality shows shot in Seoul include Netflix’s ‘Physical: 100,’ ‘Love Like a K-Drama,’ and ‘Single’s Inferno.’

Read More: Zombieverse Season 2: Where Are The Contestants Now?