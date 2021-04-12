Set in the 1950s, Amazon Prime’s ‘Them’ is a horror television series that revolves around a black family who movies to a predominantly white neighborhood in Los Angeles. Upon their arrival, members of the family begin to experience strange events and are haunted by various supernatural spirits. To add to their woes, the family members also have to face the white neighbors who are disgusted by their presence. If you enjoyed watching the show’s twisted and poignant take on racial tensions entwined in rich multi-faceted supernatural lore, we have put together a list of similar shows you will also like. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Them’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

6. Raising Dion (2019-)

‘Raising Dion’ is sci-fi series about a single mother’s struggles of raising her son, Dion, who exhibits superpowers. The show may not be scary but still features supernatural elements, albeit in a much different context than ‘Them.’ The themes of a family being hunted down by certain bad elements of the society is common between ‘Raising Dion’ and ‘Them.’ Needless to say, there’s also some racial tension present in the show’s narrative making it an entertaining option for fans of ‘Them.’

5. The Chi (2018-)

‘The Chi’ revolves around a group of residents in the South Side of Chicago as their lives are drastically affected by a murder in the neighborhood. The drama series may not feature the tropes of horror shows or any supernatural elements in general. However, it gives the audiences a compelling look at the day-to-day struggles of black people and the oppression they face. Moreover, the aspect of living in a rough neighborhood is common between both shows. If you enjoyed the elements of strong social issues in ‘Them’ compared to the horror factor it possesses, then ‘The Chi’ is a perfect fit for you.

4. American Horror Story (2013-2014)

The third season of the hit long-running anthology series ‘American Horror Story’ subtitled ‘Coven’ revolves around the conflict between a coven of witches and voodooists. The series is known for its intense drama, wide-ranging themes, and ever-changing interpersonal dynamics, and the third season is no different. The twisted and dark motives of the characters are often scarier than the supernatural elements. Even though the racial themes in ‘Coven’ aren’t as significant as in ‘Them,’ the riveting and eerie plot should appeal to horror genre fans.

3. The Twilight Zone (2019-2020)

‘The Twilight Zone’ is a remake of the anthology series of the same name created by Rod Sterling. Each episode of the show tells a deeply disturbing supernatural story that provides plenty of scares and thrills. It bends the paradigms of human perception of reality through various forms of horror. Jordan Peele, the man behind the critically acclaimed black horror films such as ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us,’ is one of the creative minds behind the show. Racial bias is just among the many prevalent social issues dealt with in the show. Therefore, it is a no-brainer for fans of ‘Them.’

2. Watchmen (2019)

‘Watchmen’ is a superhero television series based on the DC Comics comic book of the same name. In this reimagining of the present day, where masked vigilantes are treated as criminals, a new group of superheroes rises to fight the corrupt social justice system in America. The Tulsa Race massacre plays a vital role in the show’s plot, and while the supernatural elements take a backseat from time to time, the racial issues often take center stage.

‘Watchmen’ also features a group of white supremacists akin to the neighbors from ‘Them.’ Its strong political commentary maps out the history of racial violence in America. Just like ‘Them,’ even though the show deals with racism in the past eras, it feels extremely relevant and eerily similar to our present reality.

1. Lovecraft Country (2020-)

Based on the novel of the same name written by Matt Ruff, ‘Lovecraft Country’ is a horror drama series that follows a young black soldier who travels across America in search of his missing father. The story features plenty of horrific and scary supernatural creatures ripped straight from the works of horror fiction legend H.P. Lovecraft.

Similar to ‘Them,’ the series is also set in the 1950s and deals with the racial discrimination during that period. As is the case with ‘Them,’ the humans are often more monstrous and terrifying than the supernatural creatures the characters face. Fans of ‘Them’ shouldn’t be skipping ‘Lovecraft Country’ as it is the quintessential black horror series of recent times.

