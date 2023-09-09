8 Movies Like Sitting in Bars with Cake You Must See

Directed by Trish Sie, ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ is a comedic drama film that revolves around a dynamic duo who embark on a delectable adventure, introducing delectable cakes to various bars in a quest to connect with strangers through tantalizing frosting and unique flavors. Inspired by Audrey Shulman’s cookbook of the same name, this heartwarming film proves to be far more memorable than your typical cake-filled soirée. It strikes a perfect balance of sweetness, akin to a well-crafted dessert, with a comforting storyline that thrives in the enduring friendship between Jane and Corinne, transcending mere romance and leaving a truly heavenly taste.

Featuring brilliant performances by a talented cast comprising Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, Martha Kelly, Bette Midler, Ron Livingston, Simone Recasner, Will Ropp, and Adina Porter, ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ lives up to its name, delivering a delightful coming-of-age tale that centers upon folks enjoying cake in bars. If the taste of cake is still lingering on your tongue, check out these movies similar to this one. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Life in a Year (2015)

Directed by Mitja Okorn, ‘Life in a Year’ is a 2020 coming-of-age drama that revolves around Daryn (Smith), who learns that his girlfriend Isabelle (Delevingne) has a terminal illness and only one year to live. Determined to make her remaining time special, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love as they pack a lifetime’s worth of experiences into a single year. Starring Jaden Smith, Cara Delevingne, and Nia Long, this poignant film, like ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake,’ explores themes of love, friendship, and the transformative power of shared experiences. Both movies capture the essence of cherishing moments and forging meaningful connections in the face of life’s challenges.

7. Axone (2020)

‘Axone’ is a 2019 comedy-drama directed by Nicholas Kharkongor. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Sayani Gupta, Lin Laishram, Tenzing Dalha, and Vinay Pathak. Set in Delhi, it tells the story of a group of Northeastern friends preparing to cook a traditional dish, Axone, for a wedding party. However, they encounter cultural clashes and prejudices as they attempt to prepare the dish in their rented apartment. The movie explores themes of cultural diversity, identity, and the challenges of belonging in a multicultural society. Much like ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake,’ ‘Axone’ delves into the themes of food and friendship, highlighting the cultural significance of cuisine in bringing people together.

6. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)

Adapted from Jesse Andrews’ debut novel and directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl’ is a touching comedy-drama film. Starring Thomas Mann, RJ Cyler, and Olivia Cooke, the movie explores the unlikely friendship between high schooler Greg and his classmate Rachel, who is battling cancer. As they navigate life’s ups and downs, their connection grows stronger, much like the heartwarming bonds formed over cake in ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake.’ Both films dive into the depth of relationships, whether through shared movie experiences or the simple joy of enjoying a sweet treat, reminding us of the profound connections that can emerge from life’s unexpected moments.

5. Don’t Make Me Go (2022)

‘Don’t Make Me Go’ is a poignant road trip movie directed by Hannah Marks, featuring John Cho and Mia Isaac. The film tells the story of a single father who, upon learning of his terminal illness, embarks on a cross-country journey with his reluctant teenage daughter to reunite her with her estranged mother. As they traverse the open road, he endeavors to impart life’s most important lessons to her before it’s too late. Similar to ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake,’ ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ explores themes of connection, love, and the significance of shared experiences.

4. The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Directed by Lasse Hallström, ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’ is a heartwarming culinary drama. The film stars Helen Mirren, Om Puri, Manish Dayal, and Charlotte Le Bon. The story revolves around a talented young Indian chef, Hassan, who moves to a small village in France and opens an Indian restaurant directly across the street from a Michelin-starred French restaurant.

The culinary rivalry soon turns into an unlikely friendship as the two establishments learn to appreciate each other’s cuisine. Themes of cultural exchange, the joy of food, and the power of shared meals permeate the film. Much like ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake,’ ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’ celebrates the idea that food can bridge cultural gaps and bring people together. Both films emphasize the transformative nature of sharing meals and the bonds that can form over a love of delicious cuisine.

3. Chocolat (2000)

Directed by Lasse Hallström, ‘Chocolat’ is a romantic drama film adapted from the novel of the same name by Joanne Harris. The star-studded cast includes Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, and Alfred Molina. The story is set in a small French village where a mysterious woman named Vianne opens a chocolate shop, stirring up emotions and passions among the townsfolk, especially during Lent.

Themes of freedom, indulgence, and the power of kindness are central to the film as it explores the transformative impact of chocolate and Vianne’s confections on the community. Similar to ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake,’ ‘Chocolat’ portrays how a simple indulgence, in this case, chocolate, can create connections and enrich lives. Both films highlight the role of sweet treats in fostering human connections.

2. The Lunchbox (2013)

Directed by Ritesh Batra, ‘The Lunchbox‘ is a heartwarming Indian romantic drama. The film is an original screenplay written by Ritesh Batra. The cast includes Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The story unfolds as a mistaken lunchbox delivery connects an office worker, Saajan, and a lonely housewife, Ila, in Mumbai. Through a series of exchanged letters in the lunchbox, they form an unlikely bond and find solace in each other’s company. In a similar vein to ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake,’ ‘The Lunchbox‘ explores the unexpected connections that can emerge from simple acts of sharing. While one film uses cake to unite people in bars, the other employs a lunchbox to bridge the gap between two strangers.

1. Waitress (2007)

Directed by Adrienne Shelly, ‘Waitress’ is a charming dramedy featuring Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, and Cheryl Hines. The film centers on Jenna, a talented pie maker in a small town diner, who finds solace and creativity in crafting unique pies inspired by her life’s ups and downs. Just as Jane and Corinne bond over their cakes in various bars, Jenna’s pies in ‘Waitress’ become her artistic outlet and a way to cope with her challenges. Both films celebrate the therapeutic power of baking, demonstrating how creating sweet confections and sharing them with others can provide a sense of healing, connection, and empowerment.

