8 Movies Like The Covenant You Must See

Exemplifying the essence of humanity, directorial force Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’ is an action thriller that showcases the strife of an interpreter and everything they put on the line. The movie follows the story of U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley and interpreter Ahmed who are thrust into a conflict with the Taliban. Even though Kinley is hit and unconscious, Ahmed carries him through the rugged terrain and inhospitable weather conditions of Afghanistan and gets him to safety. The movie showcases how humanity does not look for connections, favors, or debts.

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Alexander Ludwig, Anthony Starr and Emily Beecham. While the movie focuses on powerful action and gripping thrill, it is the substance and emotion driving the actions of the characters that give the movie its heroic premise. If you enjoyed the selfless acts of bravery and unfettered courage as much as we did, here is a list of similar movies. You can watch several of these movies like ‘The Covenant’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Green Zone (2010)

The action thriller ‘Green Zone’ is directed by Paul Greengrass and features Matt Damon as the chief of the US Army in the role of Officer Roy Miller. Deployed in Baghdad’s Green Zone, the movie traces Miller’s journey as he searches for weapons of mass destruction in the zone.

The movie is based on the non-fiction book by Rajiv Chandrasekaran and features Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear, Jason Isaacs, Brendan Gleeson and Amy Ryan. If you loved the thrill of the chase and the urgency in ‘The Covenant’, then you will surely enjoy the mission to hunt weapons of mass destruction in ‘Green Zone.’

7. Sand Castle (2017)

Nothing can prepare you for the colossal burden that comes with the name ‘war’, this is precisely the theme explored in ‘Sand Castle.’ The movie follows the story of Matt Ocre, a young private deployed in a village in Iraq to restore water. However, when this seemingly bleak task turns into a dangerous mission, the ensuing conditions make way for bravery and courage to pursue it.

The movie stars Nicholas Hoult, Henry Cavill, Logan Marshall-Green and Glen Powell and is directed by Fernando Coimbra. Like ‘The Covenant’, ‘Sand Castle’ showcases the extreme conditions of war that can change you completely, which is why you will find this movie equally engrossing and intriguing.

6. Lions for Lambs (2007)

The movie follows the story of Arian and Ernest, leaving the country and heading to Afghanistan in order to do something meaningful with their lives and devote their lives to saving others. While their experiences in Afghanistan showcase a tale of despondency and humanity, another story unfolds in Washington where a journalist and presidential hopeful cross paths that change their lives.

The movie is a powerful story about the lack of awareness of the ground reality that’s amiss in the decisions of top-ranking politicians. The movie features Robert Redford, Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, Andrew Garfield and Derek Luke. Also directed by Robert Redford, the movie includes the essence of war and its longing efforts, as seen similarly in ‘The Covenant’, making this the perfect movie for you to watch next.

5. The Hurt Locker (2008)

With Anthony Mackie and Jeremy Renner heading the cast, director Kathryn Bigelow showcases the exponential conditions under which EODs have to function. An explosive ordinance disposal unit or EOD are working on disabling bombs when their unit becomes the target of insurgents. The movie quickly changes pace and showcases the stresses of combat. Therefore, if you found the reverent themes of courage and bravery in ‘The Covenant’ inspiring, then ‘The Hurt Locker’ will also showcase the inspirational tales of EOD.

4. The Lone Survivor (2013)

This raw and extremely powerful action tells the story of a group of NAVY SEALs who are deployed on a surveillance mission to track and take out the Taliban leader. While the SEALs manage to spot him, they hold off on the decision to kill them. Simultaneously, the Afghans alert the group of Taliban fighters about the mission, and a terrible battle ensues.

The movie is directed by Peter Berg and showcases how the SEALs find themselves outnumbered and outgunned. Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch, and Ben Foster headline the cast and depict the incredible journey of courage and human strength. As such, if you loved the spirit of righteousness in ‘The Covenant’, then this will movie will be the perfect movie to watch next.

3. 12 Strong (2018)

Helmed by Chris Hemsworth and Michael Shannon, ‘12 Strong’ is an action thriller that features the story of the first Special Forces team that is deployed to Afghanistan after the fateful day of 9/11. The film is a powerful tale based on the true story of the 12 soldiers who fought against the Taliban on horseback. If you loved the elements of unending action and found the consistent strive in the face of abject danger interesting in ‘The Covenenat’, then director Nicolai Fuglsig’s ‘12 Strong’, is the right movie for you.

2. The Outpost (2020)

Rob Lurie’s ‘The Outpost’ focuses on the unprompted attack of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack that left a small unit of U.S. soldiers alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating. It depicts how the secluded soldiers were in an overwhelming attack is known to be one of the bloodiest engagements of the Afghanistan War in 2009.

The lineup features Scott Eastwood, Orlando Bloom, Milo Gibson, Caleb Landry Jones, Taylor John Smith and Jacob Scipio. If you loved to see the hero backed against one corner and rising against all odds in ‘The Covenant’, then this is the right movie you should watch next.

1. War Machine (2017)

The movie follows the story of Glenn McMahon, a four-star coveted general who goes to command the NATO forces in Afghanistan. However, things turn upside down when he is taken down by a journalist’s no-holds-barred expose on him. The cast features Brad Pitt, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall and John Magaro. The movie is directed by David Michod. Similar to ‘The Covenant’, ‘War Machine’ is premised on McMahon and his team trying to navigate the conditions on-ground. Therefore, if you found the elements of on-ground struggles in ‘The Covenant’ interesting, then this movie will offer you much of the same.

Read More: Where Was The Covenant Filmed?