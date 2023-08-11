8 Movies Like The Last Voyage of the Demeter You Must See

The inexplicable emerges once again in ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter.’ Based on Bram Stroker’s classic novel, ‘Dracula,’ the horror thriller movie chronicles the terrifying circumstances that envelop the passengers of a merchant ship named Demeter. Strange events begin to follow after the vessel charters from Carpathia to London to carry private cargo consisting of fifty unmarked wooden crates. As traces of an inhuman presence comes to the fore, the crew slowly realizes that an unremarkable entity of unknown origins has besieged their voyage. Helmed by André Øvredal, the movie reimagines the horror of a single chilling chapter from the renowned novel.

The gripping maritime thriller features performances by Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi, Liam Cunningham, and David Dastmalchian. With perplexing themes that blur the lines between illusion and reality, the mystifying plot aboard the merchant ship offers several hooking themes. So, if you were equally intrigued by the horror cast by Dracula on a voyage in the middle of nowhere, then here is a list of similar movies. You can watch several of these movies, like ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Ghost Ship (2002)

Helmed by Steve Beck, ‘Ghost Ship’ features an ensemble comprising Gabriel Byrne, Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard, Desmond Harrington, Isaiah Washington, and Karl Urban. Like ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter,’ ‘Ghost Ship’ also revolves around the eerie possibilities of a vessel on a voyage. In the uninhabitable and remote region of the Bering Sea, a boat crew discovers the remains of a grand passenger liner that was assumed to be lost for more than 40 years.

Not too later, the cavernous ship starts unraveling deadly and horrific secrets, making the passengers doubt their sanity and abilities. So, if the crew’s undeterred resolve to beat an inhumane creature in ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ interested you, then you’ll find this story just as immersive.

7. The Descent (2005)

Another story that encapsulates horrifying claustrophobia, ‘Descent,’ directed by Neil Marshall, follows the story of six women who enter the Appalachian caves. However, their expedition goes horribly wrong, leaving them trapped. To make things worse, a strange breed of predators starts pursuing them in a grueling and eerie fashion. Just as the baffling presence of Dracula sets off an eerie narrative in ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter,’ ‘The Descent’ also features the inscrutable madness cast by a horrifying creature.

6. Below (2002)

Having lost their captain to a mysterious death, the U.S.S. Manta submarine tries to make do with what they have. As Lieutenant Richard Brice tries to steer the vessel and its disheartened crew back to safety, they find their sanity hanging on by a thread. Slowly, horror begins to seep as lines between reality and illusion begin to blur. Directed by David Twohy, ‘Below’ also features the obscure revelations that threaten to render the members’ sanity undone. So, if the titillating sanity of the crew members aboard the Demeter kept you engaged, then you’ll find this gripping tale equally fascinating.

5. Lady in the Water (2006)

Director M. Night Shyamalan spins the terrifying nature of an enigma in this tale. The movie follows Cleveland Heep, a normal man whose life is upended when he rescues a young woman from the pool. However, the tables turn as he realizes that the woman isn’t in danger and instead a character from a bedtime story who is stuck in another world.

As tales of fable become real, the tenants of the condo complex embark on a journey to protect her from those who would prevent her return. With Bryce Dallas Howard as the titular lead, ‘Lady in the Water’ also envisages the unfathomable. So, if you were perplexed by the depiction of a blood-sucking vampire, then you’ll find this story of an abstruse creature equally compelling.

4. Fright Night (2011)

With blood, gore, horror, and comedy, ‘Fright Night’ features the incapacitating capabilities of vampires. The story revolves around Charlie, a high school senior whose life is upturned when his next-door neighbor Jerry enters his life. However, when Charlie starts noticing, aside from the latent charisma, the young man ends up uncovering unbelievable secrets. Just as the blood-sucking creature haunts the crew and passengers in ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter,’ ‘Fright Night’ also features the wily ways of a supernatural creature, making Craig Gillespie’s opus the right movie to watch next.

3. Nosferatu (1922)

Much like the eerie evil that translates into a thrilling story in ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter,’ this movie also features the captivating and dramatic impact of the horror cast by Dracula. The film isn’t just an anomaly for its lack of sound but also because of the ghoulish representation of Dracula. Directed by F.W. Murnau, this theatrical adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel follows the risk a beautiful woman takes to end a vampire’s plague of death. So, if you enjoyed the terrifying and intimidating representation of Dracula in ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter,’ then you’ll find this tale equally fierce.

2. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Wrought with fantasy and horror, ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ is yet another take on the chilling story of the ancient character. Unlike the life-threatening terror that renders the crew and passengers aghast, this rendition reimagines a remarkable spectacle of gothic Victorian romance and horror. In addition to evoking the fear of vampires, Francis Ford Coppola’s oeuvre encapsulates an energetic eccentricity surrounding the Count, who falls in love with Mina Harker. Featuring Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, Anthony Hopkins, Monica Bellucci, Sadie Frost, and Cary Elwes, ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ is yet another story that offers a modern redefinition of the age-old tale, making this the right movie to watch next!

1. Dracula Untold (2014)

Another look at the indecorous vampire, ‘Dracula Untold’ also offers a layered interpretation of the eponymous character. Directed by Gary Shore, the movie features Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper, Sarah Gadon, and Charles Dance. The story sets off in the 15th century with the birth of the Romanian Prince Vlad III and his journey spanning centuries. With love, war, and evil, ‘Dracula Untold,’ like ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ also offers a different angle to the age-old vampire, making this the right movie to watch next.

