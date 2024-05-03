Adult Swim Orders Branching Out; Starts Filming in Atlanta Later This Month

Casper Kelly’s next project has found a home! Adult Swim has greenlit the writer-director’s telefilm ‘Branching Out.’ The TV movie begins filming in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 30.

The story revolves around Zoe, who has recently faced unspeakable trauma. In an effort to recover, she seeks solace in the idyllic charm of a small town that seems to have come out of a Christmas rom-com. However, her peace is short-lived as the shadows of her past soon loom ominously over the landscape. The ensuing horror threatens not only Zoe but also the woefully unprepared town. The holiday-centric horror narrative is expected to subvert expectations with Kelly’s signature style, taking place against a romantic Christmas backdrop.

Kelly is known for twists and unique concepts that enhance his shows and films in the classic Adult Swim style. His latest works include ‘Star Trek: Very Short Treks,’ six comedy-infused animated episodes that commemorate the 50th anniversary of ‘Star Trek: The Animated Series,’ mirroring the style of the 1973 original with modern humor. He also wrote an episode of Netflix’s ‘Agent Elvis,’ an animated series that involves the titular King of Rock and Roll going on secret government spy missions to save the world.

Kelly wrote ‘Adult Swim Yule Log,’ a horror comedy for the holidays, which involves a group of podcasters spending the night in a double-booked cabin, only for them to realize that it’s triple-booked as they come face-to-face with an evil force residing there. He also created the TV series ‘Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell,’ a live-action workplace comedy that follows an associate demon, Gary, as he tries to climb the corporate ladder of the underworld by capturing souls on Earth.

Known for its shocking, surrealist, and satirical shows and films, Adult Swim is behind original works like ‘Robot Chicken,’ ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Primal,’ and ‘Smiling Friends.’ Some upcoming originals of the network include ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime,’ ‘Common Side Effects,’ ‘Women Wearing Shoulder Pads,’ and ‘Get Jiro!’

As ‘Branching Out’ will start filming in Atlanta by the end of this month, it will be joining an array of exciting upcoming productions housed there. Liam Neeson’s ‘Naked Gun’ reboot is being filmed around the Hollywood of the South. The filming of Chloë Grace Moretz’s ‘Oh. What. Fun’ is already underway in the city. The sixth season of ‘Cobra Kai’ has been filming in the region since January. The production of the second season of a Prime Video heavy hitter, ‘Peacemaker,’ is also taking place in Atlanta. The shooting of Hulu’s sports series ‘Chad Powers,’ starring Glen Powell, will begin in the city in September. Benito Skinner’s ‘Overcompensating,’ a high school comedy show with a queer focus, is set to shoot in Atlanta for Prime Video.

