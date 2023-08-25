Ahsoka Season 2 Confirmed, Scheduled to be Filmed in Los Angeles

The story of former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano is set to continue in the galaxy far, far away as Disney+’s ‘Ahsoka‘ has reportedly been confirmed to return with a second installment. The series is expected to commence filming for its sophomore season in Los Angeles, California. However, an exact start date for production on the new episodes of the ‘Star Wars‘ universe property is yet to be revealed. Furthermore, production is likely to be affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and will only commence when the strikes are resolved.

The action-adventure show’s first season was extensively filmed in Los Angeles County (from May 2022 to October 2022), particularly at the MBS Media Campus at 1600 Rosecrans Avenue in Manhattan Beach. Therefore, it is no surprise that the series will return to the familiar grounds to lens its upcoming second installment. Los Angeles has also served as the filming location for other ‘Star Wars’ shows, most notably ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ with the latter two featuring an appearance from Rosario Dawson (‘Daredevil‘), who plays the role of Ahsoka Tano in live-action projects.

‘Ahsoka’ season 1 debuted on August 22, 2023, with two of its eight episodes released on the same day to strong critical reception. However, even before the series premiered on Disney+, rumors about the show returning with a second installment were rife. “I’m absolutely putting it out into the universe. We’re joking about it, but I’m manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave (Filoni, Ahsoka Tano’s co-creator) manifest this role. So I’m ready. I’m excited. I’m willing. I got my ice packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that,” Dawson told Empire in an interview held in June 2023.

‘Ahsoka’ follows the story of Ahsoka Tano as she investigates the suspected reemergence of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a potent threat to the galaxy in an era after the Empire’s downfall. The character was first introduced as a young Jedi Padawan under the tutelage of Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker in the 2008 animated film ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars,’ leading into the animated series of the same name. Ahsoka, a fan-favorite among the franchise loyalists, made the jump to live-action during the second season of ‘The Mandalorian.’

Dave Filoni, who co-created the titular character alongside the franchise spearhead George Lucas, created ‘Ahsoka’ and served as the lead writer for the show’s first season. Filoni is expected to resume writing and show running duties for the second season. The series stars Rosario Dawson in the title role alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), David Tennant (voice of Huyang), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), and Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn). Kathleen Kennedy, Carrie Beck, and Colin Wilson serve as executive producers on the series under the Lucasfilm banner.

Read More: Where Was Star Wars Ahsoka Filmed?