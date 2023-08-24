10 Shows Like Star Wars Ahsoka You Must See

Conceptualized and penned by Dave Filoni, Disney+’s ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka‘ stands as a sci-fi action-adventure series intricately woven into the fabric of the ‘Star Wars‘ tapestry. Portraying Ahsoka Tano is Rosario Dawson, who reprises her character from ‘The Mandalorian,’ the show’s predecessor. This spin-off gracefully aligns with the series’ chronology and the web of interconnected spin-offs that follow the aftermath of ‘Return of the Jedi’ (1983). Simultaneously, it forges a narrative bridge from the animated masterpiece ‘Star Wars Rebels.’

Ahsoka Tano takes center stage, embarking on a quest to scrutinize a burgeoning galactic menace that unfurls in the wake of the Empire’s collapse. Dive into galaxies of action and intrigue as Ahsoka ignites your screens – and while the Force is strong with her, these exciting recommendations are the warp drives to binge next! You can watch most of these shows like ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

10. The Expanse (2015-2022)

Crafted under the creative guidance of Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, ‘The Expanse‘ emerges as a contemporary sci-fi spectacle of a show. It originates from the literary realm of James S. A. Corey’s eponymous novels. Set against the backdrop of a futuristic epoch, the show propels us into a land where humanity’s dominion spans the entire solar system. Both ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ and ‘The Expanse’ invite audiences into immersive, expansive worlds, weaving intricate tales of intrigue and courage across galaxies and the far reaches of the solar system.

9. Star Trek: Picard (2020-2023)

Crafted by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman, ‘Star Trek: Picard‘ orbits as the eighth installment in the iconic Star Trek saga, seamlessly integrating into Kurtzman’s expansive Star Trek Universe. It sees retired Jean-Luc Picard thrust into action when he encounters Dahj, an android linked to his past. Unraveling a conspiracy involving rogue synthetics, Picard assembles a crew for redemption and truth. Echoing ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ which spotlights Ahsoka Tano, both shows rekindled fan-favorite characters, delving into their journeys and complexities, enriching their universes with fresh dimensions.

8. Killjoys (2015-2019)

Born from Michelle Lovretta’s vision, ‘Killjoys,’ chronicles the escapades of Dutch, John, and D’avin, a formidable trio of bounty hunters under the Reclamation Apprehension Coalition (RAC) in the four-planet-and-moon Quad system. RAC Agents wield power while remaining impartial when nabbing targets or treasures. As their pasts resurge, the team navigates perilous trials to shield themselves and their comrades, echoing themes of loyalty, survival, and camaraderie akin to ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka.’

7. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)

In the vast expanse of the ‘Battlestar Galactica’ franchise, ‘Battlestar Galactica’ (BSG) emerges as a captivating military science fiction series crafted by Ronald D. Moore. The tapestry of this narrative is woven across a distant star system, where the human race finds its haven in the Twelve Colonies of Kobol, a collection of planets. These very Colonies once grappled with their own creations, the Cylons—an autonomous android race—engaging in a conflict that resonates with the themes of artificial life explored in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka.’

6. Stargate SG-1 (1997-2007)

Emerging from the 1994 sci-fi film ‘Stargate‘ by Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, ‘Stargate SG-1‘ is a military science-fiction series created by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner. Picking up a year after the film’s events, the storyline embarks on a journey to discover that the Stargate—an ancient alien contraption—can unlock a sprawling network of similar devices spanning planets and space.

Revolving around SG-1, a United States Air Force special operations unit, the series orbits their cosmic escapades and their stalwart stance against potent extraterrestrial foes like Goa’uld, Replicators, and Ori. Reminiscent of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ both shows delve into space exploration while confronting formidable adversaries across galactic landscapes.

5. The Book of Bobba Fett (2021-2022)

Crafted by Jon Favreau, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ stands as a space Western series seamlessly integrated into the expansive ‘Star Wars’ universe. A spin-off branching from ‘The Mandalorian,’ it intertwines with the series’ timeline and its interwoven spin-offs post-‘Return of the Jedi’ (1983).

The series unfurls the journey of bounty hunter Boba Fett from ‘The Mandalorian’ and other ‘Star Wars’ media as he solidifies his dominion as the fresh crime lord in the once-held domain of Jabba the Hutt. Similar to ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ this extension spotlights a beloved character, evolving their saga and intrigue within the vast ‘Star Wars’ tapestry.

4. Firefly (2002)

‘Firefly,’ a space Western drama series, springs from the imaginative mind of writer and director Joss Whedon. Unfolding in 2517, post-human expansion into a new star system, the story navigates the exploits of Serenity, a “Firefly-class” spaceship, and its rogue crew. Within this ensemble of nine aboard Serenity, Whedon crystallizes his vision of “nine people gazing into the depths of space, each perceiving nine distinct things. Like ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ the series crafts a rich universe through character dynamics and journeys, embracing the mysteries of the cosmos.

3. Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018)

‘Star Wars Rebels’ emerges as an animated science fiction TV series, conjured into existence by the creative collaboration of Simon Kinberg, Dave Filoni, and Carrie Beck. It orbits around a band of rebels who join forces against the Galactic Empire’s tyranny, set between the prequel and original trilogies. Ezra Bridger leads them to embark on daring missions and encounters with iconic characters, battling to free the galaxy.

This series intertwines with ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ through shared creator Dave Filoni and thematic connections. Both shows expand the Star Wars lore by delving into lesser-known corners of the universe, while Ahsoka Tano’s journey bridges between them, enriching the overall storyline.

2. The Mandalorian (2019-)

In the Star Wars realm, Jon Favreau’s brainchild, ‘The Mandalorian,’ is a pioneering action and space-adventure addition to the universe. Set five years after ‘Return of the Jedi’ (1983), Pedro Pascal dons the mantle of the enigmatic title character—a solitary bounty hunter whose fate intertwines with Grogu, a Force-sensitive child. Notably, ‘The Mandalorian‘ even welcomes the iconic Ahsoka Tano in its narrative, cementing its connection to the broader Star Wars saga while mirroring the resonance of themes explored in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka.’

1. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Bearing the imprint of none other than the visionary George Lucas, ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ unfurls as an animated marvel within the rich tapestry of sci-fi action-adventure shows. It chronicles the events between Episodes II and III as the Clone Wars engulf the galaxy.

Jedi Knights Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and their apprentice Ahsoka Tano navigate the conflict against the Separatists. The latter’s evolution from a young Padawan to a capable leader resonates with her journey in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka,’ where she carves her path post-Jedi Order. The shows intricately interlace, exploring Ahsoka’s resilience and impact on the galaxy’s fate.

