Alice Eve to Reportedly Star in Harold Cronk’s ‘The Long Run’

‘Iron Fist’ star Alice Eve has reportedly been cast in Harold Cronk’s ‘The Long Run.’ Filming of the feature film will take place in Louisville, Kentucky, starting October 26 this year. Written by Liz Larsen and Brando Colonna, the story follows Claire (Eve), who makes her husband Ben a big promise: that one day, they would run in the Marine Corps marathon together. Ten years passed by, during which time they had a son, and old promises faded as there are mouths to be kissed and mouths to be fed. Then, the news of Ben’s death in an explosion arrives, and Claire is numbed by grief. Then she, a single mom, thinks of a way to honor her sometimes maddening man: run the Marine Corps Marathon alone, with only Ben’s memory to guide her through 26.2 miles of pain.

Alice Eve is known for playing Dr. Carol Marcus in ‘Star Trek Into Darkness,’ which starred Benedict Cumberbatch as the villainous Khan. She has appeared in movies such as ‘Men in Black 3,’ ‘She’s Out of My League,’ ‘Before We Go,’ and ‘Bombshell.’ Her more recent acting outings include the action thriller ‘Take Cover,’ the Christmas comedy ‘Tinsel Town,’ and the shark flick ‘Chum.’ As far as shows are concerned, we saw her as Sophia in HBO Max’s ‘Entourage,’ Mary Walker in Netflix’s ‘Iron Fist,’ Susan Trenchard in ITV/Epix’s ‘Belgravia’ and ‘Belgravia: The Next Chapter,’ Frankie in Sky Atlantic’s ‘The Lovers,’ and Kristen in Prime Video’s ‘The Power.’

We will next see Eve in Matt Routledge’s conspiracy thriller ‘The Awakening,’ co-starring Kevin Spacey and Peter Stormare, and Simon West’s espionage thriller ‘Fortitude,’ based on the Operation Fortitude carried out by the British Intelligence against Adolf Hitler during WWII, which will also feature Nicolas Cage, Matthew Goode, Michael Sheen, and Ben Kingsley.

Harold Cronk’s directorial credits include the ‘God’s Not Dead’ movies, ‘God Bless the Broken Road,’ and ‘Unbroken: Path to Redemption,’ the sequel to Angelina Jolie’s ‘Unbroken,’ which is based on the life of WWII veteran/Olympic runner Louis Zamperini.

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