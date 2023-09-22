Amazon Orders Nisha Ganatra’s Til Death, Margot Robbie On Board as Producer

Amazon has ordered a new film titled ‘Til Death,’ with Nisha Ganatra at the helm of the project, for Prime Video. Margot Robbie is part of the project as the producer. The movie follows Dr. Julie Wheeler, who is extremely excited about her wedding day. But little does she know that a killer has made it to her guest list and is methodically stalking her near and dear ones. By the time the bride comes to know about the killer, it’s already too late.

The project is currently in development and the details of its production schedule have been kept under wraps for now. Ganatra is directing the film based on a script by Jessica Knoll. Ganatra started her feature career with the independent film ‘Chutney Popcorn’ and went on to direct the 2005 romantic comedy film ‘Cake.’ The filmmaker is also known for her work on the TV movies ‘Cosmopolitan,’ ‘The Hunters,’ and ‘Center Stage: On Pointe.’

Ganatra earlier collaborated with Amazon Studios for the 2019 comedy-drama ‘Late Night,’ starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling. She later directed the Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.-starrer musical film ‘The High Note.’ Ganatra also directed multiple episodes of the television shows ‘You Me Her,’ ‘Dear White People,’ ‘Better Things,’ and ‘Married.’

Knoll is a New York Times best-selling author, whose popular works include the novels ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ and ‘The Favorite Sister.’ The former was adapted into a 2022 Netflix film starring Mila Kunis, with Knoll serving as the screenplay writer. Her script of ‘Til Death’ was featured in the 2019 Black List, a survey of the best yet-to-be-produced motion picture screenplays of the year. The details concerning the cast of the film have not been unveiled yet.

Margot Robbie produces the film through her company LuckyChap Entertainment. The acclaimed actress has established herself as a successful producer in the industry, especially after the phenomenal success of her latest venture ‘Barbie,’ in which she also stars in the lead. Robbie served as a producer of the 2017 biographical film ‘I, Tonya,’ the 2018 thriller ‘Terminal,’ the 2019 period thriller ‘Dreamland,’ and the 2020 superhero movie ‘Birds of Prey.’ Her production credits also include Carey Mulligan-starrer ‘Promising Young Woman’ and the upcoming psychological thriller film ‘Saltburn.’

Read More: Best Wedding Movies